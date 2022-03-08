Shonda Rhime is an expert on successful productions: creator of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Inventing Anna’ and more | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Shonda Rhimes is a television producer, screenwriter and author, who is mainly known for being the creator of the ABC medical drama, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (2005), for which she won the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Television Series in 2007.

After graduating, she worked as a research director on the documentary ‘Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream’ (1995); she made the short film, ‘Blossoms and Veils’ (1998) and received an assignment to co-write the HBO film ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ (1999).

Shonda Rhimes’ company and her contract with Netflix

Shonda is the CEO of global entertainment content company Shondaland, a company that creates content focused on storytelling through brand deals, merchandising, and film, streaming, audio, digital, and editorial content.

On August 14, 2017, Netflix announced an exclusive development agreement with the company and its future productions.

“When Ted and I decided to break the traditional TV business model and move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both entering uncharted territory. Now well established on Netflix, Shondaland exudes creativity, is a profitable asset, and engages audiences around the world with stories that aren’t afraid to challenge viewers while entertaining them,” the producer told Netflix.

The film works of Shonda Rhimes

It is the series that is about a former media adviser to the president of the United States who starts her own crisis management company, Olivia Pope.

It stars Kerry Washington, who for seven seasons managed to capture many viewers.

2# ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (2005)

Another Shonda project, the hit drama is about the lives of doctors, residents, and staff at Seattle’s fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The characters are involved in trying to balance their personal lives with work, although some are romantically related.

#3 ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ (2014)

It is a film about a law professor who is involved in a murder mystery with her students.

The star that brings Annalize Keating to life is the Oscar-winning actress, Viola Davis.

#4 ‘Far from everything’ (2011)

Another series of doctors that recounts the lives of seven doctors who try to remember the reason why they studied medicine.

This while facing several personal problems in a South American country.

#5 ‘Still star-crossed’ (2017)

It is based on the 16th century and tells the tragic outcome of the romance between Romeo and Juliet.

Rosaline Capuleto, cousin of the deceased, is forced to marry Benvolio Montague to put an end to the enmity of the families, which they achieve without having to go to the altar.

Popular series on Netflix

It revolves around the series of books by the writer Julia Quinn, who describes the romantic adventures of the eight children of the Brigerton family, a period drama set in the high society of a fictional 19th century England.

The second season was recently announced, which you can enjoy on March 25, 2022.

In the project, the actress Julia Garner for her work in ‘Ozark’ (2017), is responsible for giving life to the false German heiress.

In turn, the journalist Jessica Pressler, who was responsible for making the story known, is played by Anna Chlumsky.