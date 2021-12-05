Shoot 19-year-old as he sells a PS5 in the parking lot

An absurd story centered around a PS5 put up for sale by a 19-year-old boy and a gun.

What happened in the county of Harris, Texas, a few days ago really got the absurd. According to a report that later bounced on Twitter, it would have been a boy attacked during an attempt to sell a PlayStation 5.

Those who own the new Sony console are certainly in an advantageous position compared to those who have not yet managed to buy it and can think of earning something by reselling their PlayStation 5. Leaving aside the evaluations on why one should buy a console to then resell it, it is obviously not this is a reason valid for groped to kill him with pistol shots.

Fear after the attempted sale of the PS5

This is horrible, friends. 🙏 A 19-year-old was meeting someone who expressed interest in buying a PlayStation 5 from him and ended up shot in northwest Harris County, deputies said. # abc13 #hounews https://t.co/cwYi5BV09j – Steve Campion (@ SteveABC13) November 29, 2021

According to local newspapers that have reconstructed the story, a guy from Harris County in Texas had I put a online ad with which he sold his Sony console. Obviously he received several expressions of interest and therefore decided to meet with what he believed to be the ideal buyer in broad daylight in order to complete the transaction. But the moment they met, the alleged buyer instead of paying, he drew a weapon and tried to steal the console.

What happened next is still unclear, what is known to have happened is that in the end, a hit who injured the 19-year-old in the side. The buyer then fled, leaving the injured boy and his console there. The boy was rushed to the hospital but his injuries are not serious and not life threatening. This puzzling story is another poisoned fruit of the problem that is affecting the Sony home console in particular: the lack of semiconductors continues to slow down production lines and therefore to have an impact on amount from consoles available.

Let’s add the hated to this situation scalper (and no, we don’t like that they feel entitled to do what they do just because no one has been able to stop them yet) who went shopping using technology to then earn on the shoulders of those who would like to play with the new PlayStation 5 and what happened in Texas takes on much less absurd contours.