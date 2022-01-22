shoot at 60%, but with the news on the balconies it is worthwhile

The financial maneuver has revised the home bonuses. But the Facades Bonus could now be called the “Balcony Bonus”.

On the one hand, too many frauds have occurred in this sector. As many as 4 billion in frauds have prompted the government to be cautious. But also the donation of public money was probably exaggerated and so the face bonus underwent a heavy weight loss cure. In fact, the facades bonus in 2021 was worth 90% while this year it drops to 60%. But as we will see in reality this did not lose much appeal to the second most important house bonus after the super bonus. It was not the government but the Revenue Agency that made the facades bonus more attractive. In fact, the Revenue Agency has made it much more flexible and applicable to a greater number of cases previously excluded. First of all, the Revenue Agency has opened the possibility of the bonus facades also to some internal facades.

Much more useful for many

Until the intervention of the agency, the internal facades had always been strictly excluded from the bonus. But the Inland Revenue has specified that any facade is visible from public land, even from a railway, can benefit from the bonus. But the intervention that certainly widened the possibility of taking advantage of the facade bonus is the one on its application to part of the facade. In fact, the Revenue Agency has specified that the facades bonus can also be used for partial interventions on the facade. It goes without saying that this multiplies the possibilities of using the bonus because even many reduced interventions that until now were excluded are thus possible. As always, credit transfer and invoice discount return.

Read also: Car incentives 2022: work on the brand new Ecobonus. Green plan

But be careful to do everything in an absolutely clear and transparent way because the controls are intensifying heavily.

Read also: New IRPEF, Bonus Renzi, deductions and paycheck: orienting yourself in 2022

In short, from this year even single interventions on balconies, even on one, will be perfectly possible.