shoot the son who doesn’t want to stop playing the guitar

As reported by Loudwire, a seventy nine man named Fred Hensley Sr. (photo below) was arrested in Ohio on suspicion of shooting his 50-year-old son. The reason? The son, by name Fred Hensley Jr., he didn’t want to stop playing the guitar.

The elder admitted that he first threatened his son and then opened fire with his gun but justified himself by saying that he accidentally hit his son and that the intention was to shoot only the guitar. The son, wounded in the side, reacted and attacked his father, who suffered bruises in the face. Police found the gun, a shell and the guitar with a bullet hole on the scene.

The father will be tried for assault and domestic violence.

