Shooter: book, plot and cast of the film with Mark Wahlberg







Director Antoine Fuqua has established himself over the years as one of the most talented directors in crime-tinged action movies. Among his most famous titles are Training Day, Brooklyn’s Finest, The Equalizer And The magnificent 7. Another of his most popular is Shooter, directed in 2007 and also belonging to the action thriller genre. Starring the actor Mark Wahlberg, this was written by Jonathan Lemkin, who adapted a story particularly suited to Fuqua’s cinematic strings for the occasion. However, this is not the result of an original idea, but rather the transposition of a famous novel for the cinema.

This is A bullet for the president, written by Stephen Hunter in 1993. The book also represented the first story dedicated to the character of Bob Lee Swagger, sharpshooter returning from a mission in Ethiopia. The idea for the film was born from his profession, Shooter i.e. the shooter. The idea of ​​adapting one of Hunter’s novels had been around in Hollywood for some time, but no one had yet tried their hand at it. Taking over Lemkin, he has made substantial changes, including the post Vietnam setting to a more contemporary context. His script was ultimately able to lure Fuqua to Wahlberg, gaining the green light for the making.

At the time of its release Shooter it has not established itself as a great success with critics and audiences, but over the years it has found more and more admirers. Within this you can in fact find action sequences of great impact, as well as numerous memorable moments. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Shooter: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Bob Lee Swagger, a Marine Sergeant who specializes as a field sniper. His military career ends when, during a mission in Ethiopia, he loses his partner, Corporal Donnie Fenn. The man then decides to retire to the highlands of Wyoming and give rise to a more peaceful life. His isolation, however, did not last long, as he was soon contacted by the colonel Isaac Johnson of the CIA. He wants to hire him to protect the president of the United States during his meeting with the Ethiopian archbishop. What he is asked, in practice, is to plan a hypothetical attack to prevent the moves of a possible sniper.

The former marine accepts, unaware that in reality what they intend to do is frame him, accusing him of having planned the murder in which the man of the church will be killed, the real and only target from the beginning. During the operation, Swagger is thus injured, but still manages to escape, finding refuge in the apartment of Sarah Fenn, the companion of his missing friend Donnie. This is where, after recovering from his injuries, he will plot his revenge against those who plotted against him. The soldier must first be able to prove his innocence, unmasking the real culprits and thus rehabilitating his name.

Shooter: the cast of the film

As anticipated, to interpret the soldier Bob Lee Swagger there is the actor Mark Wahlberg. He said he was interested in the project after just reading the first page of the script, thus subtracting the role from Keanu Reeves, initially considered for this. To assume the role of the character, however, the actor had to undergo a strict training and a strict diet. This allowed him to lose over ten pounds, thus achieving a slimmer and more realistic look for a sniper. Next to him, in the role of Sarah Fenn there is the actress Kate Mara, also known for Morgan And The Martian. Lane GarrisonInstead, he plays Donnie Fenn, Swagger’s friend killed on a mission.

Loading... Advertisements

There is to play Colonel Isaac Johnson Danny Glover, best known for playing police sergeant Roger Murtaugh in the movie series Lethal Weapon. Michael Peña And Rhona Mitra they are Special Agents Nick Memphis and Alourdes Galindo. Elias Koteas is Jack Payne, while Jonathan Walker is Louis Dobbler. The actor Ned Beatty, also seen in Superman, All the president’s men And The just cause, plays Senator Charles F. Meachum. The actor Dean McKenziefinally, he gives life to Archbishop Mutumbo, the one of whom Swagger is accused of being the murderer. The famous rapper should also have played one of the corrupt agents Eminem, who however refused due to other commitments.

Shooter: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Shooter it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Infinity, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will have the opportunity to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Tuesday 13 July at 21:10 hours On the canal Paramount Channel.

Source: IMDb