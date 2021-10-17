News

“Shooter”, tonight on tv the adrenaline-pumping action thriller with Mark Wahlberg

Posted on
It is an adrenaline-pumping appointment with “Shooter”, tonight on Paramount TV. Director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and the protagonist Mark Wahlberg (“The Departed – Good and Evil”) are both veterans of the action thriller genre, and this 2007 collaboration certainly helped solidify their reputation in this regard. In the cast also the well-known faces of Michael Peña (“Crash: physical contact”), Danny Glover (“Lethal Weapon”) And Kate Mara (“Survivor – The Martian”).

Bob Lee Swagger he is one of the best shooters in the world. Abandoned behind enemy lines by his superiors, he survives a tragic mission in Ethiopia, in which, however, his best friend dies. Three years later, the man left the army and leads a secluded life in the mountains. One day some government officials with a delicate assignment show up at his door. Swagger will have to use his sniper skills to predict the place and manner of an imminent attack against the president of the United States.

Curiosity and background

The screenplay signed by Jonathan Lemkin (“The devil’s advocate”) is an adaptation of the novel “A bullet for the president” from Stephen Hunter. Mark Wahlberg he trained alongside a marine sharpshooter, who taught him to adjust the rifle scope, assess the effects of wind and breathing techniques. The actor also practiced shooting from distances greater than a kilometer, and using the camouflage suit for camouflage. “Shooter” it received a lukewarm reception from critics and at the box office, while still enjoying some success on DVD. From the film was taken in 2016 a television series of the same name, lasting three seasons and starring Ryan Philippe (“Cruel Intentions – First rule do not fall in love”).

Although it cannot be counted among his most successful works (but not even among the worst), “Shooter” is a good example of the mastery of Fuqua orchestrating gripping large-scale action scenes. It is in its most frenetic and noisy moments that the film gives its best, making one forget momentarily the vacillating narrative and ideological framework in which the whole is framed. Between tissue paper characters and the paradox of a cynical and conspiratorial patriotism that disdains institutions, it remains an action movie capable of entertaining shooters and chases for a couple of hours.

“Shooter” will air on Paramount starting at 10.10 pm.

"Shooter", tonight on tv the adrenaline-fueled action thriller with Mark Wahlberg
Michael Peña and Mark Wahlberg in a scene from “Shooter”, tonight on tv on Paramount – Photo Credits: Medium

Sergio Rosi

