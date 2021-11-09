“Shooter”, without any pretense but an action film like God commands – Libero Quotidiano
SHOOTER
Channel 9 at 21.25. With Mark Wahlberg, Rhona Mitra and Danny Glover. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. USA 2007 production. Duration: 2 hours
THE PLOT
Bobby Lee (Wahlberg) is an infallible army sniper. But his prowess didn’t stop the last mission from failing. Then he broke up (it was not his fault) and left in early retirement. But soon they want him back. And Bobby, albeit with many doubts, gets back into action. The doubts are far from unfounded. They take him back to frame him. In this case, attempting the life of the US president and passing the responsibility on him. Bobby is soon hunted down. From the FBI and the real bombers. The only way out is to prove (with gunfire) his innocence.
WHY SEE IT
Because without any pretense (other than that of being a high-tension thriller) it’s an action movie made as God commands. To guarantee the efficiency of the product, the name of the director Antoine Fuqua, master of the action film (“TRaining day” “Arthur” the latest edition of the “Magnificent seven”. And the cast (in support of Wahlberg, the veterans Danny Glover and Ned Beatty).