Shooting at a French Montana video clip recording in Miami Gardens leaves several injured

Four victims were airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday night, following a shooting on the set of the rappers’ upcoming music video. French Montana Y rob49. As confirmed by the police department of Miami Gardens a cbs4, “several people” were shot. The incident occurred in front of The Licking restaurant, owned by DJ Khaled.

the local rapper Ced Mogul, who came to the restaurant to watch Montana record the video, commented that “there were multiple shots, it sounded like an assault rifle.” It’s not yet clear if Montana was injured, but a witness said he thought security managed to get him out of the line of fire without incident.

Mogul also recounted that there were 10 to 15 shots and that people started running immediately. “When we heard the shots, people started running, some people had blood on their shirts, some people were crying on the ground.”

French Montana recorded his next video in front of The Licking restaurant, also owned by rapper DJ Khaled. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Although the police do not have the exact numbers, at least 10 people were injured; among them, Rob49. Although his current condition is unknown, reports indicate that there have been no fatalities. A Montana bodyguard was also shot.

Shots rang out just before 8 p.m. outside a Miami Gardens restaurant. Police believe an altercation occurred at a different restaurant and that he moved into The Licking.

According to the fire brigade of miami-dade (MDFR) emergency units were dispatched just before 8, after receiving reports of a mass casualty incident.

“Upon arrival, fire units found several patients with traumatic injuries. In addition to finding injured patients at the initial location, firefighters also found other injured patients outside a nearby fire station,” emergency officials said.

“As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining 6 patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers,” the officials said.

“Our hearts are heavy and we stand with the victims of this senseless act. We were unaware that video was being filmed and found out at the last minute that French Montana was filming a scene in the back parking lot,” the restaurant said in a statement. “We have no idea what really happened. “The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has provided the police with the necessary footage requested,” he continued.

So far there have been no statements from the representatives of French Montana or Rob49.

