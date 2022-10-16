Shooting at military shooting range in Russia leaves 11 dead and 15 injured

Moscow – Two volunteer soldiers fired on other soldiers at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before being shot downreported the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region, in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. He indicated that the two volunteers fired at other soldiers during target practice and were killed by soldiers who returned fire.

According to Defense, the attackers were originally from one of the ex-Soviet countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), although it did not specify which one.

“As a result of the shooting, 11 people received fatal injuries. Another 15 were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity, and they are given the corresponding treatment,” the Russian command said.

The police have already arrived at the scene of the events, a polygon of the Western Military District of the Belgorod region.

The Ministry of Defense indicated that volunteers who expressed their desire to participate in the so-called Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine were being prepared at the training camp.

Last September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to get the Russian military campaign in Ukraine out of the current quagmire, in which Russian forces have been forced back and have lost vast territories in the east and south. from the country.

According to the Ministry of Defense, around 300,000 reservists will be called up, just over 1% of the total mobilization resource in Russia.

The call-up, which has already affected more than 200,000 people, has shocked the Russian population, generated protests that have been repressed by the police and a mass exodus to neighboring countries such as Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, among others.

The Ministry described the incident as a terrorist attack.

With information from AP and EFE.