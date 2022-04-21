NewsUS

Shooting at the Peruvian embassy in Washington leaves one dead | News

Agents of the United States Secret Service killed an intruder at the headquarters of the Peruvian embassy in Washington, in a raid in which two agents were injured, local authorities reported Wednesday.

The identity of the victim and the motive for her attack have yet to be revealed. Two members of the Secret Service are now being evaluated following the attack, which police say took place shortly before 8 a.m.

Ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero, his family, the staff of the residence and the secret service agents are safe, after the entry of an unknown person to that place, the Peruvian embassy reported.



Through his Twitter account, he indicated that a person entered the official residence without authorization, causing material damage to the property.

“The ambassador, his family, the staff of the residence and the secret service agents are safe, and the fact is being investigated by the authorities,” he added.



DC Police Chief Robert Contee said officers shot the man after first trying to taser him into submission. The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several unmarked vehicles were seen entering and leaving the nearby crime scene, a gated property located in the residential Forest Hills neighborhood of the US capital.

