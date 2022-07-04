Shooting during a 4th of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois

Police respond to shooting in Highland Park, Illinois 1:23

(CNN) — A shooting occurred in the middle of an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, in the United States. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Highland Park Police are responding to the incident.



“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of ​​the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – Please allow law enforcement and first responders to do their job,” police said in a Facebook post.

According to local authorities, there would be several injuries and a possible death after the shooting.

Illinois Congressman Brad Schneider says he was at the parade when the shooting happened and that his team is safe according to a tweet from his campaign.

“Today an attacker opened fire in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the beginning of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in contact with the mayor.”

“We are hearing that there could be deaths and other injuries. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything possible so that our children, our peoples, our nation are more safe. Enough is enough!”

State Representative Bob Morgan, District 58, says there are multiple injuries according to his verified Twitter account.

“For those who don’t know, there was a shooting on the Highland Park Parade. I’m fine, but there have been multiple injuries. Stay out of the area, stay safe and pray for those injured,” he explained.

Highland Park Police said in a post on their Facebook account that they were “responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park.”

“The festival has been cancelled. Avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Miles Zaremski, a witness at the scene, says he heard what he thought was 20-25 shots. He also told CNN that he saw at least one person bloodied and on the ground.