shooting in Cefalù and the historic cars used

The past few days have seen the Sicilian town of Cefalù protagonist of the filming of Indiana Jones 5. Still without a definitive name, this is the fifth film of the beloved film saga, whose arrival in theaters is scheduled for July 29, 2022. Many leading actors, but also many historic cars protagonists.

The history of Fiat, Alfa and Lancia

In the foreground is the historic Fiat 500, the model then reborn at the beginning of this century in a more modern configuration. The original model will be engaged as a wedding machine within the film, the protagonist of a reckless escape through the streets of Cefalù, as can be seen from this video published by ‘Indiana Jones Italia’.

The film is set in Sicily in the late 60s, precisely in 1969, so there are other historical models of the Italian automotive in this film. FromAlfa Romeo Giulia to the 500 Topolino, passing through the Lancia 2000 and Fulvia, but also a van Fiat 238, used for the kidnapping of some of the protagonists.

It will be released in the summer of 2022

Indiana Jones 5 has an exceptional cast, with protagonists of the level of Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Steven Spielberg directly involved in the making of this long-awaited film. As we said, however, it will be necessary to wait almost a year to see it at the cinema. In the meantime, in Cefalù they were able to experience some previews, which will continue in the coming days, with other Italian locations touched by the filming, such as San Vito lo Capo and Castellammare.

Loading...
