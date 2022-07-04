Shooting in Denmark near Harry Styles concert: several dead and injured reported | Famous
A armed man opened fire inside a busy shopping center in the Danish capital on Sunday, July 3, killing several people and injuring others, police said.
The tragedy occurred a few steps from the Royal Arena, where a harry styles concert tonight.
This is known about the deadly shooting hours before Harry Styles concert
A 22-year-old Dane was arrestedCopenhagen Police Inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication anyone else was involved in the attack, although police were still investigating.
Shootings are rare in Denmark, highlighted the AP news agency. Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which occurred in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of Scandinavia’s largest shopping malls.
The shopping center is located on the outskirts of the Danish capital and a few steps from the place where the famous British singer was scheduled to appear.
After the shooting, the musical event of the former One Direction was still scheduled to continue, reported the People magazine portal. However, the AP assured that Danish media reported that the concert was cancelled.
Pearl Jam and Queen and Adam Lambert are also scheduled to perform at the same arena in the coming weeks.
As the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, according to witnesses.
” this is pure terror. This is horrible,” said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant who was taking his daughters to see Harry Styles.
“You may be wondering how can a person do this for another human being, but it’s beyond…beyond anything possible.”
Thomassen did not give a specific count of victims beyond saying that several people died and several were injured.
He said the suspect was an “ethnic Dane,” a phrase normally used to refer to someone who is white.
Harry Styles reacts after deadly shooting
On Snapchat, the 28-year-old singer reacted to the tragedy that occurred hours before his recital.
“My team and I we pray for all involved in the shooting in the commercial center of Copenhagen. I am shocked. With love, H.”
At the time, the artist had not made any other comments on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The shooting came a week after a mass shooting in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian descent opened fire during an LGBTQ festival, killing two and wounding more than 20.