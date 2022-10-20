shooting in Martina Franca

07.06.2022 – Puglia is increasingly the object of visits by stars Hollywood. This time, however, it will not be a “simple appearance”. Angelina Jolie arrives in Tarantino at the Municipality of Martina Franca to shoot a film.

The title of the film will be Without Bloodand is taken from the novel Bloodless (2002) by the writer Alessandro Baricco.

The announcement

A few days ago the municipal councilor of Martina Franca, Gianfranco Palmisano, announced with a post on facebook the arrival of the diva, among other things also ex-wife of Brad Pitt: “It is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina, but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production”States with reference to Fremantlethe British colossus ofentertainment which in 2017 acquired the rights to the project.

Filming in Martina Franca

The works started yesterday, Monday 6 June. More than 60 people are involved between scenography and logistics, while the historic center of Martina – which together with Matera represents the heart of the shooting – has taken on the appearance of a Mexican location.

In this way, even the commercial activities present change momentarily: the tobacconist in the square, for example, becomes a “tabacos loteria”; among the other signs set up also that of a “Peluqueria”, a “Papelería”, “El café” and a “Carnicería”.

The location

Last March Angelina Jolie landed at Brindisi Airport and was then spotted in the Lecce area, near the marina of Torre Chianca. From various information – never fully certified – some sources said that the diva had arrived in Salento to purchase a property. Others, however, argue that the trip was a secret inspection to understand which point of the territory to choose to set parts of the film.

The breathtaking view, the typicality of the territory and the historic centers will surely have made the American actress and director fall in love. All that remains is to wait in order to discover any news and curiosities about the initiva, and then go to the cinema and appreciate an Apulian film with a Mexican flavor.

Cosimo Guarini