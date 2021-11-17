shooting in Puglia of the film by Massimiliano D’Epiro

The shooting of the film has started in Puglia, in the city of Bari The first rule by Massimiliano D’Epiro, adaptation of the theatrical text “La classe” written by Vincenzo Manna, with which the director signs the version for the cinema.

“The first rule” is a sort of school kammerspiel, almost entirely set within the walls of an institute in the heart of Bari, a “non-place” that could very well be found in any other town in the world where constant migratory flows aggravate the situation of economic and social crisis already underway. A social drama that reflects on the role of children, on the importance of history and integration.

The official plot: The film tells a cross-section of the historical period we are experiencing: a suburban high school, structures, students and teaching staff are the exemplary mirror of a social and economic depression that seems irreversible. To make matters worse, a few meters from the school, among the houses in the neighborhood, is the “Zoo”, a migrant assistance center that has become a permanent refugee camp over the years. A professor is called to teach a remedial course for six students suspended for disciplinary reasons. They meet every afternoon, when it is already dark outside, in a suburban classroom where, after the initial hostility and distrust, the professor manages to win the trust of the children and obtain surprising results. But when clashes break out between the population and migrants, the situation quickly gets out of hand. The city is invaded by the military, journalists, demonstrators. The tension grows. All the contradictions of a society left to itself come out. In this bleak picture, the conflicts that brood in the school and in the students’ minds explode tragically.

A cast of young actors, faces of that new generation increasingly protagonist in recently produced films and TV series, gives life to the characters: Andrea Fuorto, Antonia Fotaras, Haroun Fall, Ileana D’Ambra, Luca Chikovani and Cecilia Montaruli. Next to them, in the role of Professor Marius Bizau, together with Fabrizio Ferracane, the principal, and Darko Peric (‘Helsinki’ in the Netflix series The Paper House), the school caretaker. A very assorted group of Italian actors, or more precisely Italian ‘second generation’, because among them there are an Italian-Greek, an Italian-Georgian, an Italian-Senegalese and some other Romanians, Serbs and Nigerians perfectly integrated and with Italian citizenship. A non-random choice that almost seems to suggest, as in the film, that another integration is possible.

The team working alongside the director behind the scenes includes director of photography Matteo Calore, set designer Francesco Scandale, costume designer Sabrina Beretta, editor Karolina Maciejewska and casting director Armando Pizzuti.

Director’s notes

We know more or less everything about school, from newspapers, from the web, from parents’ chats, but not from the voices of the children who attend it, who live it every day, in all its contradictions and conflicts, including racial ones. The dichotomy between black and white, right and wrong, in the film is continually broken by the contradictions of a society compressed and hard as the concrete that surrounds it. Wanting to take possession of these issues is not an indictment against a political party or a category, or more generally of that society, it is just wanting to give back to a public, as wide as possible, a testimony on the state of things. . The first rule tells just this, a world close to ours, but not the same, because it is the world itself that is constantly changing. [Massimiliano D’Epiro]

A Dinamo Film production, Goldenart Production with Rai Cinema in association with Notorious Pictures, with the contribution of the Apulia Film Fund of the Apulia Film Commission and the Puglia Region from resources of the POR Puglia FESR-FSE 2014/2020. The film was also developed with the contribution of the Apulia Film Commission through the Apulia Development Film Fund and with the Apulia Film Forum for the production phase. The first rule will be released in Italian cinemas in 2022 with Notorious Pictures.

Photo: Mariangela Francone