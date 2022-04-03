Shooting in Sacramento leaves several people dead and at least 10 injured

Authorities cordon off an area in Sacramento, California, after a shooting this Sunday, April 3, 2022.

(CNN) — Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help in finding who opened fire downtown Sunday morning, killing six people.

Another 10 people were injured in the crowd near 10th and K streets, Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said.

“Agents located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased,” Sacramento police tweeted.

“9th St through 13th Streets are closed between L St and J St as officers investigate a multiple-victim shooting,” tweeted the sacramento police. “Unknown conditions at this time. Please avoid the area as there will be a large police presence and the scene will remain active.”

A large crowd gathered in the area when gunfire erupted around 2 a.m., Lester told reporters Sunday morning.

But it wasn’t clear if the crowd was connected to a particular place or event, Lester said.

The scene of the shooting is just a few blocks from several notable landmarks: the California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall and the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play Sunday night.

Lester said the area around the scene of the shooting is now safe, but police did not have a description of the suspect.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shared his grief over the mass shooting.

“Words cannot express my shock and sadness this morning,” the mayor tweeted. “The number of dead and injured is difficult to comprehend. We await more information on exactly what happened in this tragic incident.”