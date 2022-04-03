Shooting in Sacramento leaves several people dead and at least 9 injured

Authorities cordon off an area in Sacramento, California, after a shooting this Sunday, April 3, 2022.

(CNN) — Six people were killed and nine others were injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

“Agents located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased,” Sacramento police tweeted.

The shooting occurred in the area of ​​10th and J streets, said Sgt. Zach Eaton, a spokesman for the Sacramento police.

“9th St through 13th Streets are closed between L St and J St as officers investigate a multiple-victim shooting,” tweeted the sacramento police. “Unknown conditions at this time. Please avoid the area as there will be a large police presence and the scene will remain active.”

The authorities added that there is no suspect in custody at this time, so they ask anyone with information to contact the police urgently.

News in development…