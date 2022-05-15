Shooting in the United States: one was recorded in a Buffalo supermarket – USA – International

At least ten people died this Saturday and three others were injured – mostly black – in a shooting carried out by a young white man in a supermarket in the US city of Buffalo (New York), which will be investigated as a hate crime and a case of “racially motivated violent extremism”.

The United States has once again been shocked by another massacre, this time carried out by an 18-year-old white youth who traveled heavily armed and protected by military gear to a majority black neighborhood in Buffalo, in the extreme north of the state of New York, according to official information.

“It’s clearly a racially motivated hate crime, from someone outside our community, from outside the city,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said at a news conference in which authorities noted that eleven of all thirteen victims were black.

For his part, FBI Special Agent Steven Belanger added that they are investigating the incident “as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism”.

County Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the injured have non-life-threatening injuries.

The panorama in the area of ​​the shooting. Photo: John Normile/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

details of the tragedy

Gramaglia explained that the attacker traveled several hours to reach the “Tops” supermarket, located northeast of the center of this town in the extreme north of New York, around 2:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. GMT).

When he got out of his vehicle “he was very heavily armed with tactical gear. He was wearing a military helmet and he was carrying a camera that was broadcasting live what he was doing” on the Twitch platform, which belongs to Amazon.

In the parking lot of the shopping center he shot four people, of whom three died, and then entered the premises, where he continued shooting.

Inside, the security guard, a retired policeman, tried to stop him by firing several shots at the attacker, hitting the protective gear he was wearing.

In the exchange of gunfire, the assailant killed the guard and continued his attack against the people who were in the premises until the police arrived.

When officers arrived, the assailant walked to the store entrance and put his own gun to his neck, but after officers told him to drop it, he stripped off the gear he was wearing and surrendered.

“It was a day when people were enjoying the sun, family, friends, all kinds of happy activities, when some people who were in a supermarket shopping were surprised by a storm of bullets above them. The lives of those people were turned off in an instant, for no reason,” said the city’s mayor, Byron Brown, who recalled that as a young man he worked in the mall.

Several witnesses told local television that there were people hiding in fridges and others heard people begging for their lives.

This new massacre coincides with the war declared by the New York authorities against firearms, in reaction to the rampant increase in shootings since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

The alleged perpetrator of the shooting in a New York subway station on April 12, which left no fatalities, identified as Frank James, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

James appeared in federal court in New York charged with committing a terrorist attack on a conveyance and discharging a firearm during a violent assault, in which 10 people were shot.

EFE