Shooting in Uvalde: the outrage of families over the video showing the inaction of the police during the massacre at the school

Screenshot of surveillance camera footage inside Robb Elementary School

image source, Austin American-Statesman

Caption,

A Texas State Senate panel had planned to first show the images to grieving families later this week.

Families of those killed in the mass shooting at a Texas school have expressed anger and outrage after a new video showing the attack was leaked.

The 82 minutes of images from the Uvalde security cameras, published by a local media outlet, show the arrival of the attacker and how the police waitriver 77 minutes to confront him.

The video was published days before it was seen by the families of the victims, which was the initial plan of the authorities.

The recording, which confirms many of the details already given by Texas officials, begins from the moment the attacker crashes his vehicle near the school.

