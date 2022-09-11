shooting of the film is underway in Puglia and then in Rome

The shooting of Without Blood, the fifth film written and directed by Angelina Jolie with Salma Hayek, started a few days ago in Puglia and then moved to Rome and other Italian cities.



First days of filming in Italy for Without Blood, new film for Angelina Jolie produced by Fremantle. The film, written, directed and produced by Angelina Jolieis based on the bestseller Without Blood by Alessandro Baricco, published in Italy twenty years ago by Rizzoli, today in bookstores for Feltrinelli. It is an “unforgettable fairy tale, set in the aftermath of a generic conflict, which explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing”.

The protagonists are played by the Oscar-nominated actors Salma Hayek Pinault And Demián Bichir, flanked by a production team and an international cast. Filming began in early June and will take place in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome. The film is produced by Fremantle (Andrea Scrosati), Jolie Productions (Angelina Jolie), The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli), a Fremantle group company e De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio). The film will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

Without Blood is Angelina Jolie’s fifth film as a director, the first in a three-year agreement signed in March between the actress and director and Fremantle that provides for the joint development of original films, documentaries and TV series with an international outlook.

Angelina Jolie said: “I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a particular story to the big screen. I thank Alexander Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are looking for after suffering a trauma, a loss or an injustice. ”

Jennifer MullinGlobal CEO of Fremantle he said: Without Blood is the first production of our partnership with Angelina (Jolie) and we are thrilled to be working with her and the fantastic international team she has put together. This project underscores Fremantle’s continued commitment to producing quality original movies and TV series, working side-by-side with top talent from around the world.