Shooting or electric chair? The death penalty in the US again in the crosshairs

An inmate on death row in South Carolina He had to decide between the electric chair or the firing squad.

In Texas, a sick 78-year-old man is on death row for a crime committed three decades ago, and a mother of 14 children will be executed, despite serious doubts about her guilt.

Capital punishment has been on the decline in the United States but a list of upcoming executions has put the issue back in the spotlight.

Richard Moore, a 57-year-old African-American man, has an execution date set for April 29, in South Carolina, for the murder of a grocery store clerk during a robbery in 1999.

This would be the first execution in that southern state in almost a decade.

The last executions in the United States have been carried out by lethal injection, but in that state this method must be abandoned because drug manufacturers refuse to provide the necessary ingredients.

Therefore, Moore was given the choice between the electric chair and a shooting with three volunteers armed with rifles belonging to the Department of Corrections.

On Friday Moore chose the firing squad.

However, his lawyers challenged both methods of execution on the grounds that they violated a constitutional veto on “cruel and unusual punishment” and a judge agreed to hear their arguments.

“The electric chair and firing squad are antiquated and barbaric methods of execution that have been left behind by virtually all American jurisdictions,” said Lindsey Vann, one of Moore’s defenders.

Electrocution was used for seven of the 43 executions in South Carolina since 1985, the last one in 2008.

The firing squad has only been used three times in the United States – all in the western state of Utah – since 1976, when the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty.

“Dodgy confession” –

There have been three executions this year in the US and there were 11 in 2021, up from 17 in 2020.

Only one of the executions in 2021 involved a woman and of the more than 1,540 people executed in the country since 1976, only 17 were women.

Melissa Lucio, 53, could be number 18.

Lucio, a Mexican-American mother of 14 children who is scheduled to be executed in Texas on April 27 by lethal injection, was sentenced for the death of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah, in 2007.

Lucio alleges that her confession was obtained under police duress during a five-hour interrogation and that the girl’s death was actually due to an accidental fall down a staircase.

His case has been defended by the Innocence Project, which fights for wrongfully convicted prisoners, and by reality star Kim Kardashian, who has asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott to grant Lucio clemency.

“The state extracted an unreliable ‘confession’ and used false scientific evidence to convict Melissa Lucio of a crime she did not commit and, in fact, never happened,” said Vanessa Potkin, attorney for Lucio.

“What we know today is this: Mariah died of medical complications after an accidental fall. She was not murdered.”

“Torture”

Also on the list of executions in Texas with a date set for the next few days is Carl Wayne Buntion, sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of a Houston police officer.

Buntion, who is not contesting his conviction, is scheduled to be executed on April 21 by lethal injection.

At 78, he is the oldest man on death row in Texas, and his lawyers argued that executing him now 30 years after his crime would be “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Texas law also requires it to be established that Buntion would “likely harm others if he is not executed,” his lawyers say.

According to his defense, Buntion is not a danger to others and he is also afflicted with multiple illnesses including arthritis, vertigo, hepatitis, sciatic nerve pain and cirrhosis.

“Buntion is a frail old man,” his attorneys argued in a petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, “and he will not be a threat to anyone in prison if his sentence is reduced to a lesser sentence.”

Buntion has been in solitary confinement for the past 20 years, restricted to his cell for 23 hours a day.

“When someone is sentenced to death, the jury is not sentencing them to 30, 40, 50 years of solitary confinement and then death,” Burke Butler, executive director of the Texas Defender Service, told AFP.

“It’s torture,” Butler added. “Around the world it is widely accepted that solitary confinement is very cruel. To confine someone to solitary and then execute them is even more cruel.”

The state of Texas has carried out 573 executions – more than any other state – since 1976. Virginia, which abolished the death penalty last year, follows with 113.