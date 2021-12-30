“Shooting star of the kitchen”: Cracco, slating and denunciation

To what extent is it legitimate to criticize the creations of a great chef? The theme comes up again, to tell the truth every time a famous person is made the target of harsh criticism or criticism. The case of the Bros restaurant in Puglia and the series of beatings given by an American blogger has gone around the world and put back on the grill a question always at a high temperature. Now revived by what happened to the chef, or rather to the Masterchef Carlo Cracco. Whose slating double led to his reaction, with a complaint to follow.

One slating is not enough, here are two

A fierce thrust against Carlo Cracco was Achille Ottaviani, then denounced by him and then convicted of defamation. Director of La Provincia di Verona, Ottaviani criticized a menu signed by Cracco with these words: “Menu, quality of food and related mixes were a disappointment for most of the 400 VIPs invited. The best comment made was ‘the best San Carlo fries of which Cracco acts as testimonial’. Insipid risotto, hard meat, vegetables that did not match it, except in the madness of a culinary grandeur that did not exist. In the end, everyone left disappointed, a little hungry and tempted to enter the neighboring kebabs. Not to mention that a model Cracco ‘you don’t know who am I ‘, if it was not even George Clooney pulled. As for sympathy then, zero of zero “. (here is the full article). Ottaviani certainly did not have half measures, considering that the event he reviewed took place in Verona on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of Vinitaly. Cracco’s first complaint was dismissed by the magistrate. And this led (four years ago) Ottaviani to increase the dose with a second editorial in Curare.

Double hit and answer

In this second article, Ottaviani writes: “Today we take a pebble off our shoes we weren’t completely wrong. Cracco’s star has been in a vertical fall since then. The great chef no longer thinks or listens to him and the freshly printed Michelin guide removes a star from his restaurant in Milan. and downsizes the cook and television judge who by now was convinced that he was the “Sun King” of the pan. Hurray therefore the 2018 world restaurant bible that gave Cesare what belongs to Caesar. And a Hurray to the Veronese restaurants that have maintained their stars and if they are kept unlike the god Cracco, so cheers: Perbellini, Il Desco, La Verana, Oseleta, La vecchia malcesine, in spite of the mounted cooks and their useless arrogance “. An attack that the chef understandably did not like, denouncing the journalist again. Meanwhile, the previous lawsuit was also considered valid by the investigating judge, with the result of two libel proceedings against Ottaviani. Hence the two sentences: sentence to a fine of 10 thousand euros as defamation, plus another 20 thousand as direct compensation to the chef who can still retaliate in civil proceedings. Further sentence (last September to pay another 1000 euros).

From tasting to the right to criticize

With the double slashing of Cracco and his double denunciation with the sentences of those who had defamed him, the question of the right to criticize and his relationship with the criminal offense of defamation arises again. Let’s go back to the question from which this article started: to what extent is it legitimate to criticize? The Italian jurisprudence amply safeguards both the right of the press and that of opinion or criticism. Provided that this opinion is based on real facts and that the language used, albeit with ample space for the coloring of expressions (including the right to satire) does not become unnecessarily aggressive and offensive to the person. The sentences are not all the same and take into account each specific fact, the individual situation. But it is at least reasonable to think that Ottaviani was condemned for speaking of disappointment in the name of the “400 VIPs invited” and that the passage on the “San Carlo chips of which Cracco acts as testimonial” better than the gourmet ones proposed by him at Vinitaly was deemed excessive. The difference, of course, is in how you write a review.