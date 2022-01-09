“Shooting the film was a nightmare”

Ben Affleck talks openly about his experience on the set of Justice League, finally expressing his real feelings

Ben Affleck doesn’t seem to have had much fun on the film set Justice League, released in cinemas in 2017 after a (literal) series of unfortunate events. The film, which sees the formation of one of the most famous superhero teams in the DC universe, was born under the direction of Zack Snyder. But a personal tragedy made it impossible for the director to continue with his work and tell his version of the legendary team-up of heroes. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder, making a very different film than the one originally intended. But, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times which also touches on the subject of the famous meme “Sad Affleck”, Ben Affleck confirms that not only the reshoot of the film, but other elements added up to make the shooting a nightmare.

“Filming on Justice League was something of a nadir for me. It was a very bad experience due to multiple things: my life, my divorce [da Jennifer Garner], being away from home for too long, the different rhythms, the personal tragedy of Zack Snyder and the fact of having to shoot the film “ Ben Affleck explained during the interview. He adds to the dose, underlining: “The experience was truly terrible. The worst of my life. It was all I hated about this situation. And finally that moment came when I said to myself: ‘I won’t do it anymore, that’s enough, it’s over’ “.

After Justice League, Affleck was supposed to direct and star in a movie titled The Batman, centered on the Bat-Man. It would be his first time as the Dark Knight in an individual film. Sadly, in early 2017, Ben Affleck gave up directing the film and sought help to recover from alcoholism. After two years, he officially abandoned the project. His latest appearance as Batman, the actor confirmed, will be in The Flash.

