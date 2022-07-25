Shooting TODAY in Los Angeles, leaves two dead | LAST MINUTE

Two people were killed and at least five were injured after a shooting Sunday at a park in Los Angeles Californiawhere a car show was taking place.

The city Police Department indicated that the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the peck park from the San Pedro neighborhood.

Kelly Munoz, Los Angeles Police Department captain told a news conference that the victims, who have not been identified, were near the baseball field

“The original report was of multiple victims of a shooting at the Peck Park baseball field. It is currently an active crime scene and we are continuing to search for additional evidence and possible victims in the park,” Muniz said. “Right now we don’t know exactly how many attackers we have.”

Firefighters noted that the incident occurred at or near the exhibit and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people in total, four men and three women, were injured and taken to hospitals, according to fire officials.

Between them, a woman and a man died on the way to the hospitalaccording to Brian Humphrey, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, collected by local media.

Police did not have any suspects in custody, nor did they have a description of them, a Los Angeles police spokesman said. Although police did not offer details of the shooting, they did not classify him as an active shooter, Officer Luis Garcia said, indicating that officers did not see a continuing danger of a random mass shooting.

Peck Park is a community center in San Pedro that has a baseball diamond, skate park, gym, and walking trailsaccording to the city’s parks and recreation website. San Pedro is home to the Port of Angeles, the largest container hub in the United States.

SRE opens assistance line to possibly affected Mexicans

The Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles opened its telephone line for any information about possible Mexicans who were affected by the shooting in Peck Park, in the town of San Pedro.

