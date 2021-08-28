News

“Shooting Twilight? How to recover from a trauma “

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

One thinks of Twilight and immediately comes to mind the worldwide success, the phenomenon, the saga and the rediscovery of a genre, the vampire one, which after years of mistreatment is back in fashion among young people driven by teen atmospheres. For Anna Kendrick, who in the films played the role of Jessica Stanley, one of Bella Swan’s classmates, the memories, especially those associated with the first film, are not so pleasant. “We shot the first film in Portland, Oregon: I always felt incredibly cold,” says the actress in an interview with Vanity Fair Usa, not hiding that the extreme weather conditions have repeatedly questioned it.

“I remember my Converse completely wet as I thought, ‘I’m working with a bunch of great people and I’m sure we’d be friends in a different situation, but now I’d just like to kill someone.’ But we have developed a certain bond. There was something between us, like when you share a trauma. Like people who survive after being hostages, it’s a lifelong bond “ explains Kendrick describing the experience on the set of Twilight like a trauma to be overcome, a confined space where no one was free but everyone was hostage to something greater.

Undoubtedly, the adverse weather condition at the time of the first Twilght, shot in the cold town of Portland, which in the saga becomes Fork, Washington, in which the human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and the vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson) fall in love. In short, things are not always what they seem.

READ ALSO

10 years since “Twilight”: the vampire’s forbidden apple

READ ALSO

«Twilight», a new book of the saga is coming


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

792
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
781
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
771
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
615
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
603
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
581
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
539
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
511
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
403
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
385
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top