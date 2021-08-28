“Shooting Twilight? How to recover from a trauma “

One thinks of Twilight and immediately comes to mind the worldwide success, the phenomenon, the saga and the rediscovery of a genre, the vampire one, which after years of mistreatment is back in fashion among young people driven by teen atmospheres. For Anna Kendrick, who in the films played the role of Jessica Stanley, one of Bella Swan’s classmates, the memories, especially those associated with the first film, are not so pleasant. “We shot the first film in Portland, Oregon: I always felt incredibly cold,” says the actress in an interview with Vanity Fair Usa, not hiding that the extreme weather conditions have repeatedly questioned it.

“I remember my Converse completely wet as I thought, ‘I’m working with a bunch of great people and I’m sure we’d be friends in a different situation, but now I’d just like to kill someone.’ But we have developed a certain bond. There was something between us, like when you share a trauma. Like people who survive after being hostages, it’s a lifelong bond “ explains Kendrick describing the experience on the set of Twilight like a trauma to be overcome, a confined space where no one was free but everyone was hostage to something greater.

Undoubtedly, the adverse weather condition at the time of the first Twilght, shot in the cold town of Portland, which in the saga becomes Fork, Washington, in which the human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and the vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson) fall in love. In short, things are not always what they seem.

READ ALSO

10 years since “Twilight”: the vampire’s forbidden apple

READ ALSO

«Twilight», a new book of the saga is coming