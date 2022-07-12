Shootings at 7-Eleven stores in the US

Two people were killed and three were injured in shootings perpetrated on Monday before dawn in four stores 7-Eleven Southern California, officials said.

At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same shooter.

The shootings appear to have occurred during robberies or attempted robberies in those four stores on July 11 (or 7/11), a day on which the national brand 7-Eleven celebrates its 95th birthday by giving away free Slurpee drinks.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones,” he said. 7-Eleven Inc. in a statement. “We are gathering information about this terrible tragedy and working with local police.”

Investigators were still unclear about the motive for the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra, or why the acts of violence occurred on July 11, a date identical to the name of the television network. stores.

“I think the only person who could answer that would be the suspect,” said Police Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department, where the first shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. “In no way can it be a coincidence that it happened on July 11 and the stores they are called 7-Eleven”.