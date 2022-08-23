Shootings leave two dead in Atlanta; a woman was detained at the airport

One dead, two injured in shootings in Atlanta 1:07

(CNN) — Two people have died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta, police department officials said in a news release.

Police said a female suspect is in custody after shootings at two locations Monday afternoon.

“The suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident,” police said in a tweet.

Cops initially responded to West Peachtree Street around 1:45 p.m. ET to a report of someone being shot.

“Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment,” authorities said in the statement.

Authorities then received a call of a person shot on Peachtree Street. Atlanta police said the latest shooting apparently took place at 2:15 p.m.

The conditions of the injured victims are unknown, police said.

Police officers said it is “unclear what led to the shootings” and continue to piece together “the connection between the locations.”

Police are also working to determine if the victims were attacked by the suspect or if any of the victims were shot at random, authorities said.