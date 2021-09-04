Shop.com now accepts Bitcoin payments thanks to the partnership with BitPay

US e-commerce platform Shop.com is joining the long list of websites that accept cryptocurrency payments.

The company, owned by Market America, has announced its partnership with crypto payment service provider BitPay, which will make it possible to accept payments in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC).

The new collaboration allows Shop.com users to select the BitPay option during checkout to pay via their crypto wallets. Currently, users have the option to pay with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC), as well as five stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Describing the partnership as the next chapter in business, Shop.com president and chief operating officer Steve Ashley indicated that BitPay integration is available in all countries where Market America operates, including the United States, Canada. , Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia.

BitPay is used by companies that usually manage fiat currencies as a portal for crypto payments. Businesses like Las Vegas Auto Gallery and US luxury hotels The Kessler Collection have signed agreements with BitPay to accept payments in Bitcoin.

A recent study published by BitPay revealed that both cryptocurrency holders and non-cryptocurrency holders show a clear interest in crypto payments.

As Cointelegraph reported, up to 93% of crypto users indicated they would consider making purchases in crypto in the future, while 59% of consumers who have never owned crypto are interested in using them for purchases.