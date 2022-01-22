shopping at the supermarket is (already) sustainable

No more single-use plastics in supermarkets as early as January 14th. The sustainable revolution passes from encouraging the circular economy.

Saving the world from plastics. Starting with the seas. Although perhaps the goal is more to save ourselves from the deleterious effects of our bad habits and our distraction. Nothing could be easier, in fact, than to break the rule, learned from an early age, of not throwing anything on the street nor in the water. A standard of good education and respect for the environment, too many times forgotten when it comes to really proving that you are good citizens. And this applies to everyone, from the simple passer-by to the large company. This is why, from January 14, an even stricter rule has come into force, which aims to contain the problem of pollution simply by eliminating some outbreaks.

We could talk about a green turning point perhaps. The truth, however, is that the change will only partially affect our habits, while it could greatly benefit the surrounding environment. The farewell to single-use plastics will be progressive but inexorable. Indeed, in truth it has already begun. And the bags of plates, glasses, cutlery and anything else that can still be seen in the supermarket are also the latest available. Once sold out, they will not be put back on the market. The goal is to reduce the monstrous figures that correspond to the pollution caused by plastic materials, including microplastics. General production, in Europe alone, stands at 26 million tons per year.

Disposable plastic, the green turning point is for everyone: fine for those who make a mistake

Plastic, goodbye in the name of sustainability: the alternatives

Whether it is plates and glasses, straws, balloon sticks or cotton buds, no transgressions will be allowed. Once the disposal of the products already on sale is finished (before January 14th, we mean), the merchants will be required to respect the regulation and to equip themselves with concrete alternatives. The penalties for any transgressions would be very high, ranging from a minimum of 2,500 euros to a maximum of 25,000. For some time now, companies have been invited to turn to the production of consumer goods in materials that are compostable or at least 100% recyclable. Something similar happened with the water bottles, made by the big brands, for example in Pet. Also in this case, in addition to not burdening the environment, the aim is to promote the circular economy and reduce CO2 emissions.

Mineral water and sustainability: bottle recycling strategies

The production of plates and glasses in other materials (including compostable) would compensate for the possible problem of a greater consumption of water for cleaning glass and ceramic dishes. After all, the sustainable revolution aims to save energy on all fronts, including the fight against waste in the package. Don’t forget that water it is probably the most dilapidated resource, precisely by virtue of incorrect habits. In this case, however, it is awareness on the issue that makes the difference. As always, it all comes down to a question of conscience as well as rules.