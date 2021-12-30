Maybe we don’t realize it, but our shopping at the supermarket that we make every week is conditioned that make us buy even what we don’t need.

Shopping at the supermarket often it does not go as we originally planned. Most of the time we find ourselves returning home with more stuff than we had planned to buy. And this is not necessarily good.

In fact it is very likely that among our purchases there are several that are not really essential. And this thing has a very specific explanation. There is someone who has the firm intention of systematically altering our shopping at the supermarket.

And this for the express purpose of making us spend more. In fact, the arrangement of the goods inside the points of sale does not happen by chance but follows precise stakes, designed to ensure that the attention of customers is attracted as much as possible during their shopping at the supermarket. And consequently also his propensity to spend.

Shopping at the supermarket, the silent strategies to make us spend more

For example, they are placed at the entrance to a store of products often on offer. This is to ensure that our still empty cart is immediately filled with something. It is also not difficult to find objects with bright colors, another peculiarity capable of attracting our attention.

Similarly, next to the cash desks there are sweets and various snacks, framed as ideal to be able to pass the wait while our turn does not come or which are perfect for refreshing ourselves immediately after paying and leaving. Another strategy is keep some crates closed, even when there is a large queue.

The slowdowns increase the need to dampen boredom and intolerance, often and willingly, with snacks and everything sold at the barriers where you pay for the shopping.