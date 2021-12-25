Shopping malls open during the holidays: “Is this really the company we want?”

Filcams CGIL Bergamo, the trade union category that protects workers in the trade sector, intervenes at this time in the national debate on the opening of shopping centers and supermarkets during holidays.

On the provincial territory, in fact, there are several stores of large chains that have announced that they will remain open at Christmas or on December 26th. This is the case, for example, of Iperal di Scanzorosciate, Treviolo, Carvico, Caravaggio and Presezzo (open at Christmas and 26th), Eurospin di Bergamo (open at Christmas), Iper di Seriate (open on 26th December), plus some Conad stores (on the morning of 25th December -not everybody).

Mario Colleoni, general secretary of the CGIL category of Bergamo, considers it essential to set up a table at the provincial level in order to evaluate and monitor the effects of unchallenged openings on workers, families and businesses and on the quality of employment “.

Today, he explains, “more than ever it is difficult to understand how some employees of large distribution are not granted a break even on holidays, after a year and a half on the front line, between stress and exposure to contagion. Yet we remind you that the reference national employment contract does not provide for the obligation to perform on holidays. We have been reaffirming for some time that the wild liberalization of Sunday and festive openings represents a distortion of the social life of our community, which – let us not forget – should also be based on the value of holidays ”.

And he continues: “For years we have been assisting in trade and services in increasingly fragmented and flexible working hours and shifts, with rest days that often vary weekly. The effect of this model increases the difficulties in reconciling private life and work. Spending quality time with your children and family is increasingly difficult, as is having time for yourself in a society where more and more services are paid and not always guaranteed by the public sector (the most obvious example is that of nursery schools) “.

The service company 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, affects the life planning of people who work on Sundays, but also of their partners, families and friends, of the whole society. Starting with the liberalization of shop hours introduced in 2011 by the ‘Salva Italia’ Decree, restrictions and rules on commercial hours have been eliminated: this has been done without taking into account the consequences produced on millions of workers, in a sector with prevalent female occupation.

“As defined by the Decree – comments Colleoni – liberalizations have proved wrong, they have not helped to stimulate the growth of the sector, they have not created new jobs, they have worsened the quality of life of workers. They have also had dumping effects between small and large retailers, as well as giving society a wrong cultural address, tending to favor the unbundling function operated by shopping centers, over the aggregative one performed by social and cultural circles, squares and oratories. . Italy is the only European country in which there is a total deregulation, while elsewhere there are at most territorial exceptions (for example for tourist areas) “.

And he concludes: “Many workers are weighed down by this year and a half of pandemic, by a load that we carry individually and as a community. There is great tiredness, there are different ideas of the world and visions inside and outside the workplace. Today this must make us reflect further on the model of society we want and, in it, on the function of the worker. It cannot be just that of a flexible citizen without spaces for life and reflection ”.

