Shopping | Usain Bolt, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappé… sports stars are getting involved in web 3

(ETX Daily Up) – Between the ecosystem of web3 and the world of sport, liaisons seem to be becoming more and more frequent and assumed. In the space of a year, partnerships have multiplied with the biggest names in sport such as Usain Bolt, Lebron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé.

After Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Kylian Mbappé or even Lionel Messi, here is Usain Bolt. In addition to their sporting exploits that have become legendary, these athletes have another point in common. In the space of a year, each of them has become the official ambassador of a web3* company.

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt recently became an ambassador for Step App, a move-to-earn platform where users can collect tokens in exchange for physical activity. For the moment, the application is not officially launched, but there is no doubt that this new publicity could bring it a wave of new curious people.

Apart from the fastest man in the world, footballers are already well established in this sector. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 469 million followers on Instagram, has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Binance. On the French side, Kylian Mbappé approached Sorare, a digital card exchange platform, which was already working with other players in the sports world such as Serena Williams or Antoine Griezmann. While last summer, Lionel Messi launched his NFTs by partnering with the Ethernity platform.

Another internationally renowned athlete, Lebron James, has become the official ambassador of crypto.com, an American trading platform, and has taken the opportunity to launch his own series of NFTs.

Usain Bolt x StepApp

Fastest Man Ever Becomes Face of Step App! Step App is driving for #RoadTo10Million users. @usainbolt is now the official face of this mission! 1/4 pic.twitter.com/N49b2TjqYL — Step.App (@StepApp_) July 21, 2022

For its companies, associating itself with the brand image of athletes and their many fans is an opportunity to publicize their products and the new uses they offer. For their part, athletes take advantage of their sports performance and their personalities to capitalize on their own brands and thus offer customizable content or different products.

* Web3 is a relatively new term, coined in 2014 by one of the founders of Ethereum, a leading cryptocurrency. His reasoning assumes that there are different phases of the internet. The first, the web1, started in the 90s. A far cry from the emergence of large technological companies, where the internet was then already decentralized since it was built by and for users who were still novices.

The web2 corresponds to the expansion of these technological companies which have built networks, functionalities and services ready to modify the uses of users. Over the years, criticisms of these web giants have begun to highlight the various data issues and fears of monopolies on these platforms. The web3 would therefore solve these problems by offering decentralized services, better control of data, information and greater confidentiality for the user.