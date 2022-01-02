Shopping voucher sms scam, be very careful: how to notice it

New shopping voucher scam for users who are receiving a suspicious SMS. Let’s see how to notice and avoid it.

There are always many scams present online. In the last few hours, the year-end scam that comes through has popped up the SMS. In fact it is called ‘Lazio Christmas‘which has a very specific target. So the bad guys have a very clear target in mind, putting Health Lazio in their sights and for this reason it is very dangerous. The official channels of the Police post.

In fact the communication is reaching all those who they recently had the vaccine within the borders of the Region. But the real danger of the fraud is that it comes from the same channels in which the communication of the convocation for the vaccine to citizens took place. So the incoming note contains a instead malicious link to a site where you will try to steal personal and banking data to the unfortunate on duty.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Spotify: the most listened to songs and artists of 2021 in Italy

SMS scam, all those who have been vaccinated in Lazio are targeted: the details

There are many citizens of Lazio who have received the surprising message of the good shopping, via a message titled ‘SMS Lazio Christmas‘. Anyone who clicked on the attached links could fall into the trap of some dangerous hackers. In fact, once the connection is opened, a form will open on the smartphone to fill out. In case you have filled out this form there is a serious risk of giving to criminals personal data and especially ours bank accounts.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> TIM, Unlimited Giga on New Year’s Eve: how to get the super offer

Once you have received the message from ‘SMS Christmas Lazio’, there is only one way to choose to avoid the scam. In fact, as advised by the postal police, it will be necessary delete the note immediately and in any case do not give it any further action. Furthermore, the police always recommend word of mouth between contacts, so that not many citizens will fall into the scam. It must also be remembered that Lazio Region and Lazio Health I’m a stranger to everything.