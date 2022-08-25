“Short and fat”: Emilia Clarke is criticized for her body at the premiere of “House of The Dragon”

Emilia Clarke, the renowned and beautiful interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen in the acclaimed series “Game of Thrones”, was the victim of a misplaced comment about her physical appearance.

Crikey Patrick Delany, CEO of the Australian television company Foxtel, referred to the interpreter’s body during a speech at the Sydney premiere of “House of Dragon”, the prequel to “Game of the Thrones”.

Delany told an audience of about 200 people, why it took him a while to start watching “Game of Thrones”: “I said to myself: What is this series with the short and fat girl who gets into the fire?”

“It seemed like he expected us to laugh”

The comment was coldly received by those attending the series premiere. One of the people who was present at the scene said that “It seemed that he expected us to laugh, but the people in the room were obviously surprised by it.”

For its part, the company Foxtel tried to justify its director with a statement: “The objective was to convey that for him, Games of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from being relatively unknown to being one of the most recognized and beloved actresses of television and cinema”.

Actress Emilia Clarke suffered a brain hemorrhage at the start of the series.

“On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments were misunderstood and caused any offense,” they reported.

So far, Emilia has not addressed the man’s comments.