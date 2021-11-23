Short bob, the cut of Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba

T.all crazy about the short bob, or rather, for it short bob with tuft. Practical and at the same time modern and cheeky, this haircut conquers for its simplicity and its incredible portability. Smooth, wavy and even curly, there is no end to the trend of the helmet, which has also recently bewitched Selena Gomez And Jessica Alba. This is the hairstyle that dominates the season, in an exponential crescendo of celebrities who have decided to cut their hair by choosing an effect bob.

Short Bob, Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba’s helmet

The new fashion among the stars? Choose the same look. After Charlotte Casiraghi and Keira Knightley also Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba chose the same type of short bob. Drastic change of hairlook for both who have always been fond of their long hair.

The two celebrities also chose a very similar hair color: a very natural dark auburn brown, which blends perfectly with their Latin complexion.

Only the choice of styling is different: Selena Gomez opted for a perfect smooth silky effect, while Jessica Alba for a wavy drying characterized by flat waves, which are reconfirmed – even in a short version – among her favorite hairstyles.

How to wear a short bob for winter 2022

The new Jessica Alba’s short bob is the result of the skilled hands of the hair stylist Brittney Ryan who has always taken care of the hair of the actress and beauty entrepreneur. The short cut comes to touch the jaw, highlighting the neck and giving the face a brighter and lifted look.

Longer instead that of Selena Gomez. The singer and actress is not new to this hairstyle, also sported during the American Music Awards of 2019. Today’s look, however, is less voluminous and more modern, with longer ends and a decidedly shorter length.

Who is it good for?

The short bob, carré (French style) or bob (English) is a well-defined haircut that comes just below the jaw and with the ends of the hair equal or slightly longer in some cases.

Suitable for all hair types, from straight to curly, it is especially recommended for those who have a round or elongated face shape because it manages to harmonize them and make them sweeter. Extremely versatile to wear, it is a cut suitable for both young and over 50 hair.

The reason is simple: the bob is a low maintenance cut and easy to customize, in fact, a stroke of the brush and dry it with a hairdryer or diffuser is enough to transform it drastically, thus obtaining both a modern and neater look.

To choose according to the mood of the day.

