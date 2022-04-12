Entertainment

Short bob: the most beautiful bob cuts of all time

Photo of James James
Is there a cut more iconic than the short square? In cinema, fashion, or even politics, the square cut has always been a hit: Gwyneth Paltrow in The Tenenbaum Family and Uma Thurman in pulp Fiction ; the geometric square of the actress Nancy Kwan realized by Vidal Sassoon in 1963; or the unforgettable square of Jacqueline Kennedywisely adorned with his famous hats “pill box” in pastel shades. Trendy and timeless, zoom on the most inspiring square cuts.

The evolution of the short square, from the 1920s to the present day

Popularized by Hollywood silent film stars in the early 1920s, the short bob quickly became synonymous with rebellion and emancipation. Josephine Baker with his boyish cut, Clara Bow and his helmet of buckles, or the version plated on the cheeks of Louise Brookswhich has inspired more than one (Anna Karina in Live your life, Liza Minelli in Cabaret, Audrey Tautou in The fabulous destiny of Amelie Poulain). Then in the 1960s, neat bob cuts were de rigueur for designers such as Mary Quant and John Muirwhile the messy hair version of Debbie Harry defined the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, every star has gone through this style, from Rihanna to Beyonce – but the most striking square remains that of Victoria Beckham. When she started in 2006, her structured bob – dubbed the “Posh Spice Bob“, Where “POB” – has become a real phenomenon of pop culture.

The bob has recently seen a resurgence in popularity on red carpets and is worn in many different ways. During the 2022 Oscars, many celebrities took the opportunity to unveil their cutting-edge squares. The actress Liya Kebede portrays a wavy square, while Serena Williams preferred to opt for a perfect smoothing. Naomi Scott, Lili Reinhart and Kourtney Kardashian have decided to wear it in wet look to break the very chic side of this cut. To finish, Billie Eilish is seen on the red carpet with a bob with curved ends à la Bree Van de Kamp. The ultimate proof that the look is here to stay is why Vogue has selected the 31 most iconic squares in history.

