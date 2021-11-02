short circuit in Budget Law

Superbonus, extension limited to 30 June 2022 for the photovoltaic and related storage systems.

The drawing of Budget Law 2022 misaligns the terms to access the tax deduction of 110 percent in case of installation of photovoltaic solar systems with respect to the provisions for i driving work.

There extension of the superbonus, already full of pitfalls due to the rebus of dates to keep in mind and differentiated requirements, would therefore leave out the installation interventions of photovoltaic solar systems and storage systems.

A oversight or one choice aware?

Pending the final text of the 2022 Budget Law for the necessary confirmations, let’s take stock of the Announcements provided by the latest draft.

Superbonus, extension for photovoltaics only until 30 June 2022: short circuit in the Budget Law

It is Article 8 of the draft text relating to the 2022 Budget Law that outlines the framework of the new deadlines relating to superbonus and home bonuses.

A rebus of differentiated references and dates that they arouse not a few perplexities, and for which news in the course of parliamentary work is not excluded for the definitive go-ahead for the 2022 Budget Law.

One of the biggest doubts concerns precisely the new deadline envisaged for the use of the super bonus of 110 percent for photovoltaics, one of the “towed” works that benefits from the increased relief in case of execution in a manner joint to one of the driving jobs.

In letter c) of paragraph 1, the draft of the Budget Law 2022 modifies the provisions of paragraph 5 of article 119 of the Relaunch decree, replacing the date of December 31, 2021 with that of June 30, 2022.

There extension it therefore appears misaligned with respect to what is foreseen for towing works and towed ones for which it is possible to apply the super bonus of 110 per cent.

In most cases, and also in light of the extension envisaged by the 2022 Budget Law, the deadlines for the execution of the works are linked not to the type of intervention but to the beneficiary (condominium, single-family building owner or, for example, IACP).

An exception is currently only provided for the photovoltaic, but we look forward to possible corrective.

Superbonus 110 for photovoltaics, limited extension in the 2022 Budget Law: an oversight or a conscious choice?

There limited extension of the superbonus for the photovoltaic it’s not a unicum of the 2022 Budget Law, taking into account that already currently article 119, paragraph 5 of law decree no. 34/2020 anticipates the deadline compared to what is foreseen for the towing works and for the generality of the towed interventions.

For the photovoltaic solar systems, the deadline for incurring the expenses for the purposes of accessing the 110 per cent increase in the deduction is therefore disconnected from the general provisions.

In fact, it should be noted that for all the driving works indicated in paragraph 2, article 119 of the Relaunch decree, the deadline is directly linked to the deadline relating to the works referred to in paragraph 1, differentiated in relation to the person benefiting from the subsidy.

A corrective to what was considered an oversight was therefore expected from the 2022 Budget Law.

The choice of arranging the extension only until 30 June 2022, regardless of whether the expenses are incurred for works on individual buildings already underway or condominium works, instead suggests that it is a conscious choice, albeit not shareable.

For the sake of completeness, it should be noted that to date, i.e. net of the changes provided for by the 2022 Budget Law, the deadlines to be met are as follows:

Superbonus Expiration Extension for 60 percent completed works Work on single buildings June 30, 2022 – Works on condominiums December 31, 2022 – Works on buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned June 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 IACP June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023

Article 8 of the Budget DdL, which is awaiting the official text, provides for the extension of the super bonus by 110 percent according to the following deadlines: