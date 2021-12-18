Short course swimming world championships, the results: Martinenghi silver in the 100 breaststroke. Pilate silver in the 50 frog.

After the bronze in Tokyo, another heavy medal for the ’99 class runner, who only yields to the world record holder Shymanovich: “It’s a leading medal”. Redemption for Benedetta Pilato who sells to Gorbenko: “I hoped it would go better but I’m happy”

Stefano Arcobelli

The first world medal of Nicolò Martinenghi, who took less time to get on the Olympic podium. They are 100 meters of silver for the runner from varese, born in ’99. in the footsteps of Domenico Fioravanti and Fabio Scozzoli. And the third silver for Italy in the specialty: Tete, as everyone calls the standard bearer of the Aniene passes and finishes second (26 “05 and 55” 80, his record is 55 “63) and only yields to the world record holder Shymanovich, Belarusian, gold in 55 “70, third is the American Nic Fink in 55” 87. He is the fourth medal in this expedition to Italy in Abu Dhabi.

World record – The world record of Sweden, which in 1’42 “38 equals the world championship of the USA and improves the European one of Holland after 9 years, and the seventh place in the mixed relay open the second session of the short course World Cup finals in Abu Dhabi. Followed by the eighth place of Lorenzo Mora in the 100 backstroke (the Modenese is a two hundred player) in 49 “93 with an advance of six cents. The first Chinese gold is also the first gold in the short course for the Chinese Zhang Yufei, who takes the 200 butterfly in 2’03 “01, eighth world time ever. Ilaria Cusinato is sixth in 2’06” 82 (28 ” 68, 1’01 “25, 1’34” 04): she worsens by 22 cents from the battery by paying a slightly too controlled first part. But Cusi always puts a lot of heart and battles vigorously.

Silver Pilate – From one silver to another and always in the breaststroke: even Benny Pilato wins his first world medal in short course with a 29 “50 within reach of his best standards, since he is also European record holder in short course and world record holder of 50. The sixteen year old from Taranto yields only to the Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko 29 ”34 and is ahead of the Swedish Sophie Hansson from 29” 55.

The words from the podium – Martinenghi’s words after the medal: “When you least expect it you have to bring out the strongest part of you, these races help in this. It’s a head medal ”. And those of Pilate: “I hoped it would go a little better, but I’m happy with the medal. It bothers me that with my best time there would have been no race at all, but unfortunately this is the moment. I tried to give my best and the results have arrived ”.

than 200! – To give an idea of ​​the very high level in the men’s 200sl, it is necessary to consider that two phenomena remained below the podium such as the Scottish Olympic silver Duncan Scott and the American Kieran Smith authors 1’42 ”27 and 1’42” 29. On the highest podium returns an 18-year-old Korean, Hwang Sunwoo, gold in 1’41 ”60 for the trifle of 3 cents, bronze to Lithuanian Danas Rapsys. Eighth is Matteo Ciampi who drops from 1’42 “82 to 1’42” 76.

Favorite revolt – Matteo Rivolta has the first half of the semifinals in the 100 butterfly: in 49 “07 (22” 46) he is ahead of Chad Le Clos (Saf) 49 “56 and the surprising Egyptian Ramadan (Egi) 49” 60, fourth is the Olympic bronze Noè Ponti (Svi) 49 “52, 12th is Michele Lamberti 50” 12. To win the gold, Rivolta will have to try to overcome his Italian record of 48 “64 but already in the semifinals he proved to be worth the title with a devastating power in his strokes. It is the evening of the Swedish Hansson: Louise Hansson triumphs in the 100 backstroke in 55 “20 for only two cents on Kyle Masse (Can), the bronze is by the American Berkoff (USA) 55” 40, the gall is by the Dutch Toussaint (55 “53) who ended up the same as his compatriot Kamminga.

Fifths – With Zazzeri and Miressi in the first two stages and Silvia Di Pietro and Costanza Cocconcelli in the other two, Italy collects a fifth place in the 4×50 freestyle among men and women who also saw the USA under the podium. Canadian triumph over the Netherlands and Russia.

Final results – Men. 200 sl: 1. Hwang Sunwoo (S.Cor) 1’41 “60, 2. Shchegolev (Rus) 1’41” 63, 3. Rapsys (Lit) 1’41 “73, 4. Scott (Gb) 1’42” 27 , 5. Kieran Smith (Usa) 1’42 “29, 8. Ciampi 1’42” 76.

100 back: 1. Casas (Usa) 49 “23, 2. Kolesnikov (Rus) 49” 46, 3. Glinta (Rom) 49 “60, 4. Samusenko (Rus) 49” 65, 8. Mora 49 “93.

100 frog: 1. Shymanovich (Bie) 55 “70 (championship record, 25” 79), 2. Martinenghi 55 “80 (26” 05), 3. Fink (Usa) 55 “87 (26” 21), 4. Kamminga (Ola ) 56 “06 (26” 18).

Women. 100 back: 1. Louise Hansson (Sve) 55 “20, 2. Masse (Can) 55” 22, 3. Berkoff (Usa) 55 “40, 4. Toussaint (Ola) 55” 53. 50 frog: 1. Gorbenko (Isr) 29 “34, 2. Pilate 29” 50, 3. S. Hansson 29 “55, 4. McSharry (Irl) 29” 59.

200 butterfly: 1. Zhang Yufei (China) 2’03 “01, 2. Hook (Usa) 2’04” 35, 3. Pudar (Bos) 2’04 “88, 4. Chimrova (Rus) 2’05” 65, 5 . Markova (Rus) 2’06 “29, 6. Cusinato 2’06” 82 (b. 2’06 “60).

4×50 mx: 1. Sweden 1’42 “38 (world record equaled USA, European record, prev. 1’42” 69 Holland in 2009; L. Hansson 25 “91, S.Hansson 29” 07, Sjostrom 23 “96, Coleman 23” 44), 2. Usa 1’43 “61 (White 26” 33, Jacoby 29 “62, Curzan 24” 56, Weitzeil 23 “10), 3. Holland 1’44” 03, 4. Canada 1’44 “16 , 7. Italy 1’45 “20 (Di Liddo 26” 81, Castiglioni 29 “34, Di Pietro 24” 93, Cocconcelli 24 “12).

MEN-WOMEN – 4×50 sl: 1. Canada 1’28 “55, 2. Holland 1’28” 61, 3. Russia 1’28 “97, 4. USA 1’29” 04, 5. Italy 1’30 “02; Zazzeri 21” 13, Miressi 21 “18, Di Pietro 23” 53, Cocconcelli 24 “18).

SEMIFINALS – Men, 100 butterfly: 1. Revolt 49 “07 (22” 46), 2. Le Clos (Saf) 49 “56, 3. Ramadan (Egi) 49” 60, 4. Ponti (Svi) 49 “52, 12. Michele Lamberti 50” 12 .

Women, 100 sl: 1. Sjostrom (Sve) 51 “53, 2. Haughey (HK) 51” 82, 3. Wasick (Pol) and K. Sancez (Can) 52 “28.

Seven positive athletes – Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi the Coronavirus continues to cause concern. As made official by FINA, seven cases of COVID-19 positivity were found, including no Italian athletes involved.