short, for children, health and well-being, in English…

On October 10, Mental Health Day is celebrated, increasingly important in today’s societies. After all, mental health is a term that refers to the condition of a person’s mental and emotional well-being. In other words, it is about a person’s ability to deal with the stresses and emotions of life, as well as to maintain a positive attitude towards life in general. To pay tribute to all those people who are not having a good time, we have compiled some Mental Health Day phrases to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok or Facebook. Beautiful, original, short, hopeful, motivating phrases for children…

Phrases in English about mental health for WhatsApp States and Instagram photos

mental health problems are not exclusive to the Spanish-speaking population. Proof of this is that there are hundreds of thousands of blogs talking about this problem in English. That is why we have compiled some phrases about mental health in English to share in the States of WhatsApp or Instagram with their corresponding translation into Spanish.

Your negative aura can bring in depression, but remember that the positive aura is always way more powerful. Have you heard of the saying that there are some people with whom life just feels right? You should stick to them always. Let me tell you one thing: the demon chasing your soul would be soon gone. Trust me! What does the world look like for normal people? I am stepping out of depression so getting back to normal life takes time. To cross the toughest hurdles of mental illness, the best motivator, coach, and therapist should be your family. Out of all diseases in this world, the only one that you can beat with your thoughts is depression. Not every person would understand depression like a patient suffering from the disease would know. You are the one who gives power to the demons sliding under your soul. Stop it right now. Have you ever lived a fairy tale life? No one does! But that doesn’t mean you end up in depression. We bring our own misfortunes, and then misfortunes bring depression! Let’s work hard, dodge misfortunes, and stay happy forever. Depression has been with me for quite a long time now. I feel it is a part of me, and I can control it now! Know that it ain’t gonna happen in a day, but if you start today, it will eventually happen. It is okay if you are depressed. We can talk about it, and I can help you overcome the same! Depression is the deepest expression of the heart, which not many people would understand. My body doesn’t help me generate any motivation, but I am not a slave to my body! I will do it! Depression doesn’t happen in a single day and hence it won’t go in one day! But it definitely will someday. Nothing beats the feeling that you will get once you defeat depression and emerge the winner. The only reason why I am still stuck in the cobweb of depression is that I haven’t tried to get out of it yet. Unless the time when life naturally comes to an end, you will never be at peace really. Depression is just an excuse to cover the earthly troubles.

Spanish translation:

Mental health phrases about depression: short, hopeful, motivating…

Depression is the final consequence of problems stemming from delicate or unstable mental health. When a person goes through a depressive period, it is important to set some feasible goals to help him get out of certain self-destructive dynamics. Although a motivational phrase about depression does not cure any mental disorderdedicating a few nice words to our mother, father, brother, friend or grandfather can be a good way to start walking that arduous path.

It all depends on how you start the day.

The moment I started setting practical goals for myself and celebrating each success, the depression began to recede into the background.

I didn’t let any negativity affect me because my journey towards a meaningful life has just begun.

Start small and see that little things make big changes in your life. Depression is not forever.

Overcoming depression seems scary and hard which is why people may not believe it, but the earth is green on the other side of mental illness, trust me!

You always have to think about growth, because our depressed mind can only focus on stagnation.

My mental image of happiness is slightly different from what people enjoy in real life.

Live life every day and stop overthinking. Otherwise, you will never be able to beat depression.

A depressed life would have gotten me nowhere, but now I can see more than meets the eye with my newfound motivation and spirit of life.

Depression is not something that should be hidden. The more we talk about it, the faster it will disappear.

Depression doesn’t reduce your ability, but you give it too much power to leave you half dead.

I don’t care if my brain says I’m going to fail because my heart says I can do bigger and better.

Making the mental leap to free myself is the most daring I’ve ever taken in my life and the reward has been satisfying.

You have to be motivated 24 hours a day because depression is just waiting for that moment when it can bring you down again.

Overcoming depression has been the hardest war of my life, in which I have lost many battles, but finally won it with the right mindset.

Try to fight one last time with everything you have and you will definitely defeat the demon of mental illness.

Note to self: Remember and believe this: the depression will go away and soon you will be living free!

No one can bring you down but your own thoughts!

Let the wolf in you chase the demon of depression from your mind.

Textual quotes about mental health: philosophical, authors, celebrities, books…

The thinking minds of our society and some public figures are not exempt from suffering from mental health problems, such as depression, low self-esteem, or anxiety. Proof of this are some of the phrases with mental health quotes that we have extracted from certain personalities from the world of entertainment, literature or cinema.

“And everyone can benefit from talking to someone. I’m the most anti-medication person, but some people need medication and there was a time when I needed it too.” by Miley Cyrus

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one just remembers to turn on the light.” by Albus Dumbledore

“It doesn’t have to take over your life, it doesn’t have to define you as a person, it’s just important that you ask for help. It is not a sign of weakness.” by Demi Lovato

“My dark days made me strong. Or maybe I was already strong and they made me prove it.” by Emery Lord

Today it’s up to you to start making healthy choices. Not choices that are just healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind.” by Steve Maraboli

“The recognition of having suffered evil is the greatest step forward in mental health.” by Stefan Molyneux

“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more openness, and more conversation without shame.” by Glenn Close

“Sometimes the people around you are not going to understand your journey. They don’t need to do it, it’s not for them.” by Joubert Botha

“It’s not just people who can’t find a job, or can’t fit into society struggle with depression sometimes.” by Jared Padalecki

“It’s not the wounds on the body that hurt. They are the wounds of the heart and the scars on the mind.” by Aisha Mirza

“This feeling will pass. The fear is real, but the danger is not.” by cammie mcgovern

“What does your anxiety do? It does not empty tomorrow of her sorrow, but it empties today of her strength. It does not make you escape evil; you become incapable of coping with it if it comes.” by Raymond L. Cramer

“Mental health needs a lot of attention. It is the last taboo and you have to face it and treat it.” by Adam Ant







