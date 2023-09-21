short hair Five ways to bring innovation to this hairstyle

He short hair is one of them trends He always returns in a constant and periodic ‘déjà vu’, especially in summer.





Arrival of autumn, return to routine and need to clean Hair is something that inspires us To cut the mane. In fact, some stylists suggest Short hair can make you look up to 10 years younger, And, even if it is fashionable then there should be no debate on it.

We’ve seen it in the ‘celebrities’ of the moment: Hailey Bieber, Chiara Ferragni one of two julia garnerto keep it alone three examples, With a variety of styles and finishes, some of the world’s fashion leaders have Got a new haircut: less though it is a Easy to comb and wash format, It is true that it is not suitable for all hair types. HoweverThere are many ways to have short hair. depends on what We want to transmit, He Colour of hair, curly And this face shape.

Having short hair is not a hindrance Be able to experiment with it. If you can’t think of ways to mess up your hairstyle, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Five ideas that will help you with your styling For him Short hair.





Girlish hairstyle with ‘mini’ bow hailey bieber The main reference of this genre that takes us to the beginning of the 21st century short relationship, You can see how he uses it on his Instagram Semi-Updo with Two Root Braids Tied up with ‘mini’ ties. This is a good option if you have the courage to use this type of accessories You want to avoid hair on your face.

Back hairstyle with wet effect version ‘Clean look’ for short hair. You’ll just need to find one good fixing gel It helps to hold your hair back and also gives you that ‘wet’ touch that it provides. hairstyle formality, You can do this with this hairstyle Forget about hair touch-ups: No clip, no headband, no accessories. It couldn’t be easier than this. ‘Influencer’ taylor corpse He shows this on his Instagram.

decorated with hairpins and clips if you have a ‘Garcon’ cut These little clips will be your best companions. With hair being so short, you have very few options for adding accessories, but tweezers -Like a large bobby pin or clip- They will give a sophisticated touch to your style And they will help in removing hair from your face, marking facial features, This season they are worn with logos, details or even a professional key, like the ones we have seen them wearing. Julia Garner, The Netflix series ‘Who Is Ana?’ Actress of.

Hairstyle with elastic headband Bands and headbands are back, Since the beginning of this millennium they have returned to become one best weapon Of short hair. If you have a ‘midi’ cut and straight hair, it is best to choose this pick it up in one small braid or bun, In such a way that you leave all the prominence on the headband. However, if you dare with free hair You too can get a good ‘look’, simple but perfect. Laura Askens is one of those ‘influencers’ who experiments the most with her hair and now with her ‘midi’ hair she has shown this hairstyle many times with a headband and open hair.

Gathered into a ponytail XS If the court allows it Mini or XS pigtails are a good choice, They don’t have to be perfect, because of the short hair they will probably be messy, but it also gives a touch of flair to the hairstyle. chiara feragni She shows courage in everything, including low-cut ponytail, straight hair, side parting and polished effect. The result is a sophisticated and elegant ‘look’.

these five thoughts They will keep you from always looking the same with short hair, But, if you dare, you can modify and combine these styles with different hair shapes – straight, curly or wavy –, colors and accessories.