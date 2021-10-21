Short hair: who they look good on and who should absolutely avoid them

For hairdressing professionals, it is necessary to take into account the face and the knowledge of the morphology of the figure before moving on to cut short hair.

Before deciding to adopt a short haircut, it is necessary to have a more global vision of the face and body shape, as “the short cut highlights the features more”.

When to adopt a haircut

Volumes in the hair are important. The short is generally more appropriate for people of small stature and thin features. On women with strong hips, a round face or slightly square shoulders, it may be less balanced.

It is also good pay attention to radical changes. Often the desire to cut hair masks a painful personal event, such as a breakup or bereavement. It is understandable to want change your head at that time, but cutting your hair very short when you’ve always had it long doesn’t help solve your problems.

We certainly would not want the mirror to suddenly reflect an image with which you do not identify! The ideal is therefore to go step by step. When you need something new, you can start with a long bob, cut slightly above the shoulders.

Short hair for a star

Not all stars have long hair! Some, and there are always more, they opted for a short haircut and they contradict the cliché that only long hair can make a woman beautiful!

A change of season sometimes means choosing a change of look. What if we adopted a new haircut for the autumn-winter season?

Whether you have an oval, round, square, diamond or triangular face, some hairstyles will suit you better than others. The morphology of your face will reveal the hairstyle that will sublimate you. And don’t forget, a good cut does not depend on the fashion of the moment, but on the shape of your face and from your personality!

Based on the shape of the face

The oval face – the oval face is well balanced. The forehead and jaw are the same width. The outlines are rounded. It’s the perfect face shape, so you can have it all: short, mid-length or long hair … the key is to support your face and not hide behind highlights or fringes. This conformation is often considered the ideal shape.

The round face it is characterized by the rounded forehead with a small and short chin, somewhat reminiscent of a doll’s face.

Ideal for this type of face a medium-long bob haircut, to wear both smooth and wavy, it can be accompanied by a side tuft that stretches.

Square face – It’s a shaped face like Angelina Jolie, and in this case we have one broad forehead and a very pronounced jaw. Ideal for this type of face as it softens the features giving the impression of a thinner and elongated face

For counteract the masculine effect of the square shape of the face, we must adopt a long haircut, a symbol of femininity, make them slightly wavy. Short hair and overly masculine cuts are to be avoided.

Triangular face – The triangle face has a broad forehead and a narrow jaw. The top of the face is therefore wider than the bottom. The cheekbones are inflated and the chin is thinner.

For this face shape it is crucial rebalance the upper part of the face, to narrow the forehead. Better to avoid cuts with rigid geometries. Instead, we opt for soft cuts with little marked outlines.

A short cut must be studied, you can opt with a side tuft that gives the idea of ​​movement, and also the fringe that must be full, parade. A typical triangle face like that of Jennifer Aniston and Karlie Kloss.