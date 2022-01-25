Short haircuts spring 2022, the new pixie bob

Shorter than a bob and longer than a pixie, scaled and light on the back of the hair and more defined on the front. The Bixie combines the best of the two looks, giving life to a haircut that recalls – without too many words – the most famous short haircut of the nineties.

So we go back to talking about them, the (mythical) gods Nineties that are today the historical period preferred by the very young who, through fashion and make-up, are reliving a journey back in time, going through that magical period … because let’s say: “the 90s are not a fashion, they are a lifestyle”.

Today, even through hairstyles and haircuts, that Pandora’s box is opened again, which contains many happy memories and as many “beauty mistakes” that fortunately some of us have forgotten. The fact is that the cut of trend for spring 2022 however, it is a tribute to the short hair that celebrities wore between ’93 and 2000 when between: Cameron Diaz, Winona Ryder and Meg Ryan the hair was extra short by putting the light on the face and the soap and water makeup of the time.

Short haircuts spring 2022: the return of the Bixie

AND it was Meg Ryan who launched this hair cut during the filming of the film “French Kiss” nel 1995, when her hairdresser accidentally burned her hair with the straightener, forcing the actress to shorten it drastically. In 1998, however, it was Gwyneth Paltrow in the movie “Sliding Doors” to show off a perfect bixie cut. Then to follow, Paris Hilton and Natalie Imbruglia, giving birth to one of the greatest trends of that period and which – apparently – is ready to return in style, or rather, is already back.

Today, in fact, other types of celebrities think about it, who like Florence Pugh they have given new life to the cut, reinterpreting and enriching it with the Gen Z style, with extreme ironing and strong bleaching, which however create a bridge between past and present.

The most important advice, if you choose the bixie hair cut, is to make sure a creation tailor made, or, made to measure for you and on the texture of your hair. In fact, this hairstyle requires a lot of care, both at the hairdresser and at home, because it cannot be dried quickly but requires attention in between hair waxes, gels and straighteners… otherwise you risk the mushroom effect!

