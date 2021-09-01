Short haircuts trends for fall 2021, the Billie Eilish bob and the long bob

Billie Eilish has recently revamped her look and sported a cut from hair short. More precisely, the singer made a beautiful one bob which really gives her a lot. The same hairstyle was also worn by her mother when she was very young and in fact looking at the photos they look very much alike. This cut is very easy to wear and besides it turns out to be the new trend of the upcoming Autumn 2021, so it is immediately to be discovered.

Trends short haircuts fall 2021

THE cuts from hair short they are always loved by many women because they are always very quick to style and perfect for any occasion. Recently Billie Eilish has created a bob whose length reaches the chin. In addition, to complete the hairstyle, the singer has combined a maxi fringe that reaches the eyes. The styling of the bob is slightly disheveled and very fluffy, for a very jaunty style. Instead, the shade of Billie’s hair is blonde: the shade in question looks a lot like the one sported by the beautiful Marilyn Monroe. This shade needs a lot of care and therefore you must use an anti-yellow shampoo regularly, so be careful. The singer posted a video showing her new hairstyle and in a few minutes she got many views and obviously likes.

Advice

On the bob short by Billie Eilish you can create a wavy or smooth fold, for a final result that is always perfect. This cut is ideal for enhancing Billie’s face, for a very feminine and rock style at the same time. On the helmet there are also scaling, to give a nice movement to the hair. The singer’s hairstyle can be sported by women of all ages, because it is also rejuvenating: this is really good news because there are always many women who want to look younger. (Continue after the photos)

New short cuts fall 2021

Camila Cabello has also cut her long hair: the latter has made a long bob whose length reaches the shoulders. The cut in question is clear, for a very sophisticated style. As for the styling, Camila chose a super smooth crease and created the center line. This is the right time to choose many new ones cuts from hair short to show off in this Autumn 2021.