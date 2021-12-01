Short haircuts winter 2022 trends, Iris Law’s buzz cut and the bob

THE cuts from hair short they are always very easy to wear and also to style, so they can be taken into account in this winter 2022. In particular, you can opt for the buzz cut which is also sported by many celebrities.

New short cuts winter 2022

The buzz cut has conquered many girls. This type of hairstyle is perfect for completely renewing your look. In the past, the shaved hair had also been chosen for script needs by Natalie Portman and Demi Moore; instead, in the midst of a nervous breakdown, Britney Spears also sported them. Currently the buzz cut is chosen to have a much more glamorous style. Lately Iris Law has cut her long hair and has opted for the too buzz cut. The model has also decided to combine her hair with a new shade and more precisely a beautiful platinum blonde that is truly irresistible.

Advice

THE cuts short shaved they are very quick to style and therefore are perfect for women who are always on the run. To be flawless, the buzz cut needs a lot of maintenance: so once a month it is better to make an appointment at the salon, to shorten the lengths which must always be a few millimeters. To make the cut in question much more original, you can also opt for a very lively shade. So go ahead with fuchsia, blue, red, purple, green and orange.

Short cuts trends for winter 2022

Eva Herzigova also thought about shortening the lengths of her hair and created a bob very cheeky and fresh. There are layers on the cut and these are ideal for creating a nice volume on Eva’s fine hair. The supermodel has renewed her hair shade and has chosen pink: the latter is applied on the blonde base and creates a truly wonderful final result. Eva showed her new hairstyle in a photo posted on Instagram, but in the end it turned out that this color is only the result of a filter. But this new shade suits the model divinely and obviously has launched a brand new trend for the winter season that is almost upon us.