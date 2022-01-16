Short history of the most popular library on the internet – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

Once upon a time there was a personal library that drove the internet crazy. Once upon a time, because it was dismantled, and yet it continues to go viral from time to time, a to make the users of the various social networks in which his photos are shared fall in love. The latest, earlier this year, was writer Don Winslow. I hope you see the beauty I see too, wrote Winslow on Twitter, where very active politically, getting in return 32 thousand hearts and 1,700 comments, including that of a Pace University professor, Bruce Bachenheimer, who said he used that image as a background on Zoom. Over the years there are those who have argued that that library, full of books in every corner and with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, it was in Europe, in Prague or in Italy, or it belonged to Umberto Eco. clearly the home of someone who loves and collects books, explained Winslow, via his agent Shane Salerno, to New York Times. For me this photo is as beautiful as a sunset, added the writer, admitting that he does not know who the owner is, probably a famous foreign writer.

Instead, Kate Dwyer, who had been a student of it, said in the American newspaper, the library of digital dreams is not located in Europe, but in Baltimore, Maryland, and it belonged to Professor Richard Macksey, a renowned professor at John’s Hopkins University, of which he directed the Humanities Center, and an avid book collector. During his life Macksey, who died in 2019, had amassed 51,000 volumes, revealed his son Alan. Excluding magazines. About a decade ago Macksey had sold the most precious to his university, which keeps them in the special collections room: there were first editions of Moby Dick by Herman Melville, Prufrock and other observations by TS Eliot, works by Wordsworth, Keats and Shelley. After his death, teams of librarians and archivists had examined every corner of his nearly 700-square-meter home for three weeks. selecting 35 thousand volumes to be distributed in the university libraries. Finally, the last few books had been sent to a bookseller, so that the son could sell the house.

Photos of books, bookstores and libraries are very popular on social networks, so much so that – admitted an Instagram spokesperson al Times – some of the most successful posts contain just those words, immortalize large amounts of books and represent a welcoming aesthetic and a warm color scheme. We are drawn to the image, and we make up all sorts of stories about the owner and the library, he explained to Times Ingrid Fetell Lee, author of Aesthetics of Joy, a blog that deals with the relationship between aesthetics and pleasure. What attracts attention, however, is more visceral. To give us that little thrill something about the sensory abundance of seeing large quantities of objectsas well as the sense of satisfaction of organized chaos and the wonder of those high ceilings. Now Professor Macksey’s personal library is gone but he, says his son Alan, would be happy with it. My dad loved most of all sharing his love of books and literature with others, he explained. Would be happy that his library lives on through this photo.