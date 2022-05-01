Short routines of 10, 20 or 30 minutes to exercise when you don’t have time

One of the biggest excuses for not exercising is lack of time.. And, really, in order to maintain a healthy life, it is essential to exercise our body so that it stays active and correctly performs all its functions in the body.

With these short routines of 10, 20 or 30 minutes to do physical exercise when you don’t have time, your excuses will end and you will get in shape sooner than you expected.

The best short routines to exercise when you don’t have time

If we sleep an average of 7 hours a day and spend 8 hours working, we still have a total of 9 hours to enjoy of our day. It is important that, between those hours, we include physical exercise.

If you are really going through a time when you are running out of time, we suggest 3 easy routines so you can do them when you have little time.

30-Minute Workout: Intense Training

The difference between training with a lot of time or a little is The intensity. If we can dedicate little time to physical exercise, we must take advantage of each one of the minutes that we have available and obtain some effective results.

This 30 minute routine It will consist of 2 circuits of 14 minutes, with 2 minutes of rest in the middle. The operation is simple: you must repeat the first circuit until the time runs out (14 min), rest and then repeat the second circuit until the time runs out again and off to the shower!

1st circuit : Barbell Hip Bridge (8 reps) and Bulgarian Split Squat (15 reps)

: Barbell Hip Bridge (8 reps) and Bulgarian Split Squat (15 reps) 2nd circuit: Chest-Supported Row (10 reps) and Feet Elevated Pushup (12 reps)

20-Minute Workout: High Intensity Training

If you still manage to find less time to do sports, don’t worry because we have the perfect routine for you and is enough to get results, whether it’s burning fat, building muscle mass or gaining strength.

This 20 minute routine It will consist of repeating each of the exercises that we propose at maximum intensity until your body is not capable of repeating it once more with good technique. Then you will go to the next exercise and so on consecutively until you start again or time is up.

Dead weight

reverse lunge

Neutral grip pull-ups

dumbbell bench press

10 minute routine: For emergencies

10 minutes is really a short time to train, but this routine is good for those days when you have an emergency. It will always be better to do these exercises than to do nothing, so don’t hesitate to take less than a quarter of an hour to take care of yourself.

To carry out this routine you must do the three exercises that we propose with the consequent repetitions and, when you have finished the circuit, repeat it another 4 or 5 times until the time is up:

dominated : As many as you can until your body starts doing them without technique.

: As many as you can until your body starts doing them without technique. Reverse dumbbell lunge : 10 repetitions on each side

: 10 repetitions on each side spiderman lizards: 12 repetitions on each side.

Now you know some examples of short routines to exercise when you don’t have time. Remember that something is more than nothing and that taking care of yourself and your physical health is essential to enjoy a good quality of life.

Bibliography

Barrera, L., Ramos, AC, Barraza, A., & Martinez, S. ZuRoutine: Personalized Model of Exercise Routines ZuRoutine: Perzonalized Model of Exercise Routines.

Pacho Gonzalez, A. (2019). Web application for monitoring physical exercise routines and physiotherapy (Bachelor’s thesis).





read also

Mary Homes





read also

Sarah Solache





read also

Guiomar Rovello