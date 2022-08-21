short series to watch this winter

A series with a very psychedelic main ingredient that fans of ‘Origin’ will like because it focuses on the volatile world of dreams, trauma and the subconscious. Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill) deal with their traumas in their own way until they discover the existence of a study to test a powerful drug that can help them in their search for peace of mind. The development of the story in different scenarios and oneiric contexts in which the characters connect at an increasingly deeper level makes each chapter a fascinating adventure. Special mention to the great performance of Hill, which can be shocking for those who are used to seeing him in comic roles. Created by Cary Joji Fukunaga (‘No Time To Die’, ‘True Detective’), ‘Maniac’ is an emotional and rare visual delight.

‘The Virtues’ (4 episodes; Filmin)

Masterful drama starring Stephen Graham (‘Venom’, ‘Boils’) in one of the best performances of his career. Joseph has been living downhill because of a past trauma that has dragged him into alcoholism and misery. Divorced and unable to take care of his son, he decides to return to his hometown to reconnect with his childhood, still not knowing if he will be able to face all that the past implies. Upon his arrival, he will find a family that loves him despite everything, some special connection and many very hard questions about what happened the day he decided to flee from that place. Created by Shane Meadows (‘This Is England’), ‘The Virtues’ has been widely praised by critics, including being said to have the most intense 20 minutes in television history.

‘Years and Years’ (6 episodes; Movistar Plus+)

Created by Russell T. Davies (‘Queer as Folk’, ‘It’sa Sin’), the series follows a Manchester family for 15 years at a key time of convulsive changes in England, both politically and technologically or social. A plot that is simple at first but manages, throughout its 6 episodes, to imagine a very near future and not at all unreasonable in which progress does not always go the way we want. From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the toxicity of social media filters, ‘Years and Years’ is ahead of our times and offers an interesting reading of where we are and where we’re going that will remind some of ‘Black Mirror’.

‘Mare of Easttown’ (7 episodes; HBO Max)

Kate Winslet was crowned with her portrayal of detective Mare Sheehan in this intriguing thriller created by Brad Ingelsby. The series follows the protagonist as she investigates a murder committed in her town. Even though she knows everyone, she remains tight-lipped trying to keep her personal life out of work, after dealing with the loss of her own child. The series has been especially recognized for a script full of twists and cliffhangers that keep you glued to the chair. The cast is completed by big names like Jean Smart or Evan Peters, making it a perfect option for those looking for an outstanding crime drama in its genre.

‘The Collapse’ (8 episodes; Filmin)

What would happen if our society collapsed, starting with a total lack of supplies? This is the question that this French series, created by Jérémy Bernard, Guillaume Desjardins and Bastien Ughetto, tries to answer. Each chapter takes place in a different setting – a supermarket, a gas station or an airfield, among others – and resolves the different situations that occur in each of them in a sequence shot. The common element is chaos and a strong drive for selfishness and violence in pursuit of survival. Without a doubt, a very interesting proposal halfway between survival and psychological drama.

‘Secrets of a Marriage’ (5 episodes; HBO Max)

Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries. A couple (Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac) face the intimacy of marriage, from love and complicity to boredom and divorce. This adaptation of Hagai Levi (‘The Affair’) revisits all the ideas that Bergman proposed in the original, but adapted to a contemporary couple. The performances of both protagonists stand out and the effort to update the conflicts of the marriage result in a very interesting work that intelligently reflects today’s society and relationships, with their strengths and weaknesses.

‘Anti-riot’ (6 episodes; Movistar Plus+)

Probably the most interesting Spanish proposal of 2020. A riot team made up of six agents is in charge of executing an eviction in Madrid. The operation is complicated in a scale of violence and ends in tragedy, which will lead the six police officers to be investigated by Internal Affairs. As the investigation progresses, dark secrets will come to light with far greater consequences. This creation by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Peña has earned the favor of critics thanks to its power, large doses of adrenaline and a very credible and careful portrait of each of the characters.

‘Unorthodox’ (4 episodes; Netflix)

This is definitely one of the series that caused the most buzz – for good reason – when it premiered in 2020 on Netflix. Based on the memoirs of Deborah Feldman, it tells the story of a young woman (Shira Haas) who refuses to accept her future in an Orthodox Jewish community materialized in an arranged marriage and an impending pregnancy that she does not want. In her flight, she will discover all that life can offer a girl her age outside of strict religion. Her main strength is her ability to represent a world totally unknown to most, with a poise and rawness that will make you shudder. The series is written by Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski and Daniel Hendler and directed by Maria Schrader.

‘The Night Of’ (8 episodes; HBO Max)

One of the titles with which HBO landed in Spain and that, although it did not attract as much attention as others on the same platform, got excellent reviews both for the great human team that was part of the project and for the incredible final result. Created by Steven Zaillian and Richard Price, the series tells the events that follow the traumatic night in which a young Pakistani man (Riz Ahmed) decides to pick up a girl with his father’s taxi and, after spending the night together, finds her dead in bed, making him the prime suspect in the murder. ‘The Night Of’ is an excellent but harrowing portrait of what the weight of American justice entails when it falls on the wrong person.

‘Operation Black Tide’ (4 episodes; Prime Video)

Starring Álex González (‘3 Caminos’) with performances by Leandro Firmino (‘City of God’), Bruno Gagliasso (‘Marighella’) and Nerea Barros (‘La isla minima’), it narrates the moments of tension within a semi-submersible in which three criminals try to reach the Galician coast with three tons of cocaine. Pursued by the authorities, the protagonists will have to face all kinds of setbacks in addition to dealing with themselves until they reach their destination. The series is inspired by the police operation of the same name and is the brainchild of Patxi Amezcua and Natxo López, directed by Daniel Calparsoro and Oskar Santos. A true dose of action from our shores.

‘The Pacific’ (10 episodes; HBO Max)

Designated as the most expensive series of all time, this marvel produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks tells the experiences of a squadron of the US Navy during the campaign in the Pacific against Japan in World War II. Its script is based on the memoirs of two soldiers, “With the Old Breed” by Eugene Sledge and “Helmet for My Pillow” by Robert Leckie, and beyond offering large doses of war action, it shows a point of view from the human psyche. to point out the mental strength needed in times of war, as well as the importance of the bonds of brotherhood between soldiers. Also noteworthy is the portrait he makes of the combatants’ return home, where feelings of joy, repentance and shame are combined.

‘Fariña’ (10 episodes; Netflix, ATRESplayer)

It narrates the process by which Galicia becomes one of the main steps of cocaine in Europe. In the 1980s, the lack of work forced many families to look for new ways to earn money and led to the reconversion of tobacco dealers into cocaine dealers. This fast-paced story is based on the book by Nacho Carretero and has a script by Cristóbal Garrido and Diego Sotelo and direction by Ramón Campos (‘Jaguar’, ‘On Death Row’). From the first chapter it is capable of engaging, starting with the impressive Operation Nécora raid and presenting the main names in the history of drug trafficking in Spain.

‘The Housekeeper’ (10 episodes; Netflix)

Starring an excellent Margaret Qualley, it tells of the difficulties of a mother to make ends meet with the little money she gets cleaning houses. The series is based on the bestseller ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive’ by Stephanie Land and is a stark portrait of the conditions of poverty that many have to face in the United States. It puts a special focus on the mother-daughter relationship and dazzles above all for not remaining in a pessimistic reading, but rather addresses a message of hope in the protagonist’s struggle to improve her situation.

‘Chernobyl’ (5 episodes; HBO Max)

This creation of Craig Mazin was his opportunity to show his full potential and that is that ‘Chernobyl’ is already considered one of the best TV series in history. It follows the incident at the nuclear power plant in the Ukrainian town of the same name on April 26, 1986, when it was still part of the Soviet Union. The reactor explosion released radiation that affected a wide area of ​​both Ukraine and neighboring countries. The series explores the hours leading up to the disaster and its aftermath, as well as the difficult decisions and sacrifices that were made to minimize the risks of the explosion. In addition to an impressive aesthetic and an impeccable script, it stands out for a very successful casting, achieving an incredible resemblance between the actors and the protagonists of the true tragedy.