Short Squeeze on Bitcoin | And Phunware fills up on $ BTC

Important short squeeze on Bitcoin, which he reported within minutes the cryptocurrency first for marketcap above i $ 59,000, after a morning that had seemed entirely the preserve of bearish bears.

Classical bear trap? Probably yes, even if the increase in purchases of $ BTC by a company listed on NASDAQ helped act as a flywheel. A sign that the bears have not regained control and that there could be very interesting developments for the next few hours and days of trading.

Short Squeeze on Bitcoin – Bears Defeated or Not?

Short squeeze: Bears pay a heavy price

Shortare Bitcoin when the market has relatively low volumes it is never a good idea. Despite being one maximum also known by the less experienced among the trader, the bears continued to push down, reporting BTC even under the $ 57,000, with the minimum point of $ 56,760 which then triggered it short squeeze.

The shorts drop significantly in the last few hours

The graph we report here is merciless: shorts have paid quite a high price since hours 1:00 pm, giving us a 10% of the positions that were open. With a warning to mariners: the level of short however, it is higher than yesterday, a situation that opens up to the possibility of others flush, one way or the other.

The battle of the week will be around $ 60,000

For this week the fundamental price level, for all analysts, will remain that of $ 60,000. Below that they might to continue the lateral movements, which generally reward the most experienced traders while punishing the latest arrivals on the market.

Exceeded the threshold of $ 60,000 there would no longer be any kind of doubt on the continuation of the bull run. Although the bullish push broke around the $ 59,000, the market data would not seem to put outside the possibility of this happening even within a few hours. The situation on the market remains very volatile – with open scenarios in one direction or another. What is certain is that faced with such a high price paid by the bears, it is difficult to imagine that they will soon regain dominance of the market and manage to regain the low side of the channel.

Phunware buys more Bitcoins

There is not only MicroStrategy buying Bitcoin. Far from it, there are several companies listed on the NASDAQ and al NYSE who have bought or continue to buy $ BTC as a currency reserve.

Phunware, company listed on NASDAQ, announced that it had purchased in the past few weeks 398 Bitcoin, for an average price of $ 59,917. Overall now the company has cash on hand 529 Bitcoin, at a price of $ 60,000 average, including commissions.

Of course, we are far from numbers which have been registered by MicroStrategy, but it’s still news that will help recreate a positive sentiment for Bitcoin and throughout the compartment. All this in a moment of fluctuating sentiment, after the recent correction it has brought from the all-time highs % BTC to almost lose the 20%.

Still expected volatility

