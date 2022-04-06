Shortage of doctors, Bolzano makes an agreement with Verona and Padua to have trainees already on contract. Kompatscher: ” This is how we overcome the problem ”

BOLZANO. ”We have now a good foundation to overcome the shortage of specialist doctors in South Tyrol ”. Arno Kompatscher used these words with the Ansa to submit the stipulation dthe three conventions for the training of resident doctors proving that you don’t need a medical school in every city to have doctors.

That’s the problem the shortage of health workers were not linked to the number of dedicated universities (already very numerous in Italy) was evident to many but, while in Trentino it was decided to focus on yet another training structure (he will remember the incredible tug-of-war between Fugatti and his council and the University itself at the time directed by the rector Collini), the Province of Bolzano does what should be done: point to attracting interns to have, then, in a few years doctors done and finished (while with the Universities created from scratch the first informed will only arrive before 8-10 years between degrees and specializations without any assurance that these doctors then decide to stay).

And so while in Trento just yesterday the councilor Segnana and the councilor Bisesti showed up the 25 places planned for the new degree course in Healthcare (proposed by the universities of Trento and Verona and APSS) with Bisesti who incensed himself saying that ”two years ago we had the intuition and the determination to start the university school of medicine in Trento”, the president of the Province of Bolzano presented the two resolutions which had already been prepared byformer health councilor Thomas Widmann (overwhelmed by the SVP scandal): two agreements with the universities of Verona and Padua result of the new national regulatory changes that they allow the hiring of trainees from the third year onwards.

‘The agreement with Verona and Padua – explained Kompatscher – provides that we hire postgraduates who will do clinical training here for 32 hours per week, while doing theoretical training at universities”. The assumptions they will be completed, but can be transformed indefinitely once the training is completed. It is calculated that about 50 or 60 trainees could be included in the agreement with Verona and 17 in the one with Padua.

Then there is the third channel, the one already operational for years with ‘Tirol Kliniken’‘. In this case, the trainees are hired in Tyrol and the Province of Bolzano bears the costs of the basic salary. ” When they complete the training – added the president – will be able to enter service in South Tyrol”. Together with the other forms of support for resident doctors, these agreements, Kompatscher predicts, they can help solve the problem of the shortage of specialist doctors in South Tyrol. In this way, a concrete answer is also given to what is the real problem in the medical field, the so-called ” training limbo ” which in Italy already sees many graduates but with few possibilities of access to specializations.

” Then there remains the problem of the lack of general practitioners – the South Tyrolean president warned -. It is a serious problem because many will soon retire and will have to be replaced. This is a fact that worries us the most ”.