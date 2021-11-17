Shortage of doctors in emergency rooms and on ambulances. What solutions? [RIVEDI LA PUNTATA] – Targatocn.it

Healthcare was mentioned in yesterday’s episode of Quarta Parete. Healthcare and a shortage of doctors and nurses. In general, in all specializations, but particularly in the field of Emergency and Emergency Medicine.

There are many reasons. The training funnel, with limited number of specializations that do not allow to fill the retirement gap. And the lack of attractiveness of the profession of emergency doctor, the public doctor par excellence.

Stressful hours, difficulty in reconciling work with private life and poor financial recognition, lacking the opportunity to work in the tried.

There has been talk of Covid, the imposition of public health and what the pandemic has taught: there must be integration between hospitals and territorial medicine.

Another problem was then faced: that of the lack of 118 doctors, those who work in the ambulance. In the province of Cuneo, the deficit is 20 people. And the situation will soon require a reorganization of the service, on the model of that adopted in other regions, such as Lombardy.

n study with Dr. Giuseppe Lauria, Director of emergency medicine and first aid of the Santa Croce and Carle di Cuneo, with Dr. Mario Raviolo, director of the Intercompany department 118 and temporary director of the Emergency Urgency Department and finally with the doctor Alessandra D’Alfonso, health director of ASL CN2.

